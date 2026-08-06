ETV Bharat / state

Adani Group Proposes Setting Up Two Nuclear Power Projects In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Adani Group has submitted a proposal to the Odisha government to set up two 3,000 MW nuclear power projects in the state. A representative of the Adani Group met Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on July 30 in this regard.

Even as officials said the government is considering Adani's proposal to set up the projects un the state, the BJD said it will fight tooth and nail to ensure the interests of people are not harmed due to the ventures.

Sources said, the company has expressed its strong commitment to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the clean energy sector of the state. As part of the major investment initiative, Adani Group has proposed to the government to set up two 3,000 MW nuclear power projects, a 2,400 MW USC thermal power plant and a pumped storage project to provide reliable and low-emission baseload power.

According to information received from the Energy Department, officials from the company and Singh Deo discussed potential investment in the nuclear power sector, suitable locations for setting up the projects, required infrastructure and government support.