Adani Group Proposes Setting Up Two Nuclear Power Projects In Odisha
The company has expressed its strong commitment to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the clean energy sector of the state, reports Bhavani Shankar Das.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Adani Group has submitted a proposal to the Odisha government to set up two 3,000 MW nuclear power projects in the state. A representative of the Adani Group met Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on July 30 in this regard.
Even as officials said the government is considering Adani's proposal to set up the projects un the state, the BJD said it will fight tooth and nail to ensure the interests of people are not harmed due to the ventures.
Sources said, the company has expressed its strong commitment to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the clean energy sector of the state. As part of the major investment initiative, Adani Group has proposed to the government to set up two 3,000 MW nuclear power projects, a 2,400 MW USC thermal power plant and a pumped storage project to provide reliable and low-emission baseload power.
According to information received from the Energy Department, officials from the company and Singh Deo discussed potential investment in the nuclear power sector, suitable locations for setting up the projects, required infrastructure and government support.
If the proposal becomes a reality, then Odisha can become one of the leading states in the country in nuclear power generation. It will also increase power generation capacity of the state, as well as industrialization, employment creation and long-term energy security. However, the setting up of a nuclear power project depends on the approvals of the Central Government, the Department of Atomic Energy, the relevant regulatory agencies and various environmental and safety approvals.
Therefore, while it is currently at the proposal stage, no official announcement has been made by the government regarding the final approval for the project, site selection and amount of investment. Meanwhile, BJD Senior General Secretary Dr Lekhashree Samantasinghar said, "Setting up a nuclear plant in Odisha will pose a threat to the health and safety of the people of the state. The double engine government has turned a blind eye to the safety of the people of the state".
She said, "In other countries, the government manages nuclear energy. They do not give ownership to any private company. But in the BJP government, this has changed. Nuclear energy is being transferred to private companies. The BJP government is neglecting the lives of the people of Odisha for its own interests."
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