Adani Defamation Suit: Calcutta High Court Directs Removal Of Modi-Adani Video Across Social Media
While granting the order, Justice Aryak Dutta has imposed an interim injunction on further propagation or uploading of the concerned content.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 9:16 PM IST
Kolkata: A Calcutta High Court order has instructed the concerned social media sites to delete the video “How Modi & Adani Stole India: The Friendship Files” and other versions of it following a defamation suit filed by the Adani Group.
While granting the order, Justice Aryak Dutta has imposed an interim injunction on further propagation or uploading of the concerned content. It has been clarified that the injunction will be in force till January 31, 2027, or until further order in the case.
The matter was heard on Monday by a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court. In the suit filed by Adani Enterprises Limited, it is alleged that the video, titled "How Modi and Adani Stole India: The Friendship Files," levels several serious accusations against the company.
The Adani Group claimed that these allegations are false and defamatory. The court was informed that, following the initial release of the video, various clips and copies continued to circulate on platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. The group argued that this has severely damaged its public image, necessitating an immediate halt to the promotion of the video.
The court has directed that the video, as well as any clips, abridged versions, or substantially identical copies, must be removed. It has ordered the deletion of such content from all accounts, channels, and pages controlled by the parties involved. Additionally, the authorities at YouTube, X, and Instagram have been instructed to restrict access to the specific links where the video is hosted.
Beyond the removal of the video, the court has also mandated that steps be taken to ensure that the content cannot be viewed or further disseminated through related posts. The relevant platforms must preserve user identification details, registration information, and IP logs related to uploads and access for the identified accounts and links. The court has further directed that YouTube, X, and Instagram must submit affidavits detailing their compliance with these instructions.
What does the controversial video contain?
Anirban Ray, counsel for the Adani Group, stated in court that on October 9, a video approximately 36 minutes long was published on the YouTube channel 'B-Cubed' (Breaking Boundaries with Sabeer Bhatia)—run by Sabeer Bhatia—in collaboration with a channel called 'Shadow Citizens'. The same video was also posted on X. According to the Adani Group, the video garnered over 46,000 views on YouTube and nearly 40,000 views on X on the very day it was published.
Court documents indicate that access to the original video has already been blocked in India. However, it is alleged that various versions of the video continued to circulate through other YouTube channels, X accounts, and Instagram Reels. The Adani Group claims that even after the original video was removed, the individual(s) involved reposted it on X.
The Adani Group’s counsel alleges that the video raises several questions regarding the conglomerate—including how it acquired land, secured coal mining contracts, obtained the rights to operate airports, and its relationship with government policies. Furthermore, it is alleged that the group has been implicated in serious matters such as drug trafficking, terror financing, and police action against farmers.
The counsel argued that these allegations are not presented as fact-based journalism or opinion; rather, they are framed through dramatic narration and visuals in a way that could lead viewers to perceive them as facts. This, the group contends, damages its reputation and invites scrutiny from various quarters, including investors.
The Adani Group asserts that its objective is not to stifle criticism of government policies or the operations of any commercial entity. However, they reserve the right to initiate legal action if attempts are made to tarnish the organization's reputation through false and defamatory allegations.
'Created using AI?' – The Judge's Question
During the hearing, Justice Aryak Dutt inquired whether the controversial video was created using artificial intelligence (AI). In response, the counsel for the Adani Group stated that the video was not created using AI. He asserted that the creator of the video has personally admitted on 'X' (formerly Twitter) to having produced it.
The Adani Group's counsel argued that the video employs language and descriptions capable of inciting public alarm. Beyond levelling allegations of financial irregularities against the organisation, the video weaves together various events and policy decisions in a manner that creates the impression that the company is involved in serious criminal activity.
Justice Dutt remarked that the creator of the video claims to be telling a story. In response, the Adani Group's counsel argued that this 'story' is being used as a cover to level false allegations and damage the organization's reputation. He noted that the video has already been viewed over 184,000 times on one platform and is being discussed by political figures on social media.
Arguments Regarding Social Media and the Court's Observations
During the hearing, Pragya Jain, counsel for Google, questioned the maintainability of the case and the jurisdiction of the Calcutta High Court. She added, however, that the platform is prepared to remove the video if directed to do so by the Court.
Upon considering the matter, the Court observed that any damage caused to the organization's reputation through the continued republication and dissemination of the video would be difficult to address solely through monetary compensation. Consequently, an interim injunction is necessary pending the final resolution of the case.
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