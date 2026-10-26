ETV Bharat / state

Adani Defamation Suit: Calcutta High Court Directs Removal Of Modi-Adani Video Across Social Media

Kolkata: A Calcutta High Court order has instructed the concerned social media sites to delete the video “How Modi & Adani Stole India: The Friendship Files” and other versions of it following a defamation suit filed by the Adani Group.

While granting the order, Justice Aryak Dutta has imposed an interim injunction on further propagation or uploading of the concerned content. It has been clarified that the injunction will be in force till January 31, 2027, or until further order in the case.

The matter was heard on Monday by a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court. In the suit filed by Adani Enterprises Limited, it is alleged that the video, titled "How Modi and Adani Stole India: The Friendship Files," levels several serious accusations against the company.

The Adani Group claimed that these allegations are false and defamatory. The court was informed that, following the initial release of the video, various clips and copies continued to circulate on platforms such as YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. The group argued that this has severely damaged its public image, necessitating an immediate halt to the promotion of the video.

The court has directed that the video, as well as any clips, abridged versions, or substantially identical copies, must be removed. It has ordered the deletion of such content from all accounts, channels, and pages controlled by the parties involved. Additionally, the authorities at YouTube, X, and Instagram have been instructed to restrict access to the specific links where the video is hosted.

Beyond the removal of the video, the court has also mandated that steps be taken to ensure that the content cannot be viewed or further disseminated through related posts. The relevant platforms must preserve user identification details, registration information, and IP logs related to uploads and access for the identified accounts and links. The court has further directed that YouTube, X, and Instagram must submit affidavits detailing their compliance with these instructions.

What does the controversial video contain?

Anirban Ray, counsel for the Adani Group, stated in court that on October 9, a video approximately 36 minutes long was published on the YouTube channel 'B-Cubed' (Breaking Boundaries with Sabeer Bhatia)—run by Sabeer Bhatia—in collaboration with a channel called 'Shadow Citizens'. The same video was also posted on X. According to the Adani Group, the video garnered over 46,000 views on YouTube and nearly 40,000 views on X on the very day it was published.

Court documents indicate that access to the original video has already been blocked in India. However, it is alleged that various versions of the video continued to circulate through other YouTube channels, X accounts, and Instagram Reels. The Adani Group claims that even after the original video was removed, the individual(s) involved reposted it on X.

The Adani Group’s counsel alleges that the video raises several questions regarding the conglomerate—including how it acquired land, secured coal mining contracts, obtained the rights to operate airports, and its relationship with government policies. Furthermore, it is alleged that the group has been implicated in serious matters such as drug trafficking, terror financing, and police action against farmers.