ETV Bharat / state

Acute Fuel Shortage Hits Andhra Pradesh; Lorry Runs Out Of Diesel On NH-16

An employee puts a no stock board at a fuel station in Andhra Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Acute diesel and petrol shortages were reported in many districts across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday with many fuel stations putting up 'no stock' boards leaving people distressed amid the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict. The fuel shortage, which was first reported on Friday night, compounded on Saturday with panic buying further depleting the stocks. In Kurnool district, fuel stations were closed on Saturday. It is understood that motorists resorted to panic buying of diesel and petrol till Friday midnight leading to the depletion of stocks by Saturday morning. Vehicles queue up at a fuel station in Andhra Pradesh (ETV Bharat) Likewise, in YSR Kadapa district, fuel stations put up no fuel sign boards in 11 petrol stations in Proddatur. Motorists got into a fight when a tractor driver brought drums to a fuel station at Badvel and took away diesel in bulk. Quarry owners in the joint Prakasam district also took away the fuel in drums as per reports. As a result, the stock was exhausted by Saturday evening.