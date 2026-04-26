Acute Fuel Shortage Hits Andhra Pradesh; Lorry Runs Out Of Diesel On NH-16
Several fuel stations across many districts of the southern state reported fuel shortage since Friday night which only compounded by Saturday.
Published : April 26, 2026 at 1:34 PM IST
Amaravati: Acute diesel and petrol shortages were reported in many districts across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday with many fuel stations putting up 'no stock' boards leaving people distressed amid the evolving situation in the West Asia conflict. The fuel shortage, which was first reported on Friday night, compounded on Saturday with panic buying further depleting the stocks.
In Kurnool district, fuel stations were closed on Saturday. It is understood that motorists resorted to panic buying of diesel and petrol till Friday midnight leading to the depletion of stocks by Saturday morning.
Likewise, in YSR Kadapa district, fuel stations put up no fuel sign boards in 11 petrol stations in Proddatur. Motorists got into a fight when a tractor driver brought drums to a fuel station at Badvel and took away diesel in bulk. Quarry owners in the joint Prakasam district also took away the fuel in drums as per reports. As a result, the stock was exhausted by Saturday evening.
No-stock sign boards were also put up in many petrol stations in Anantapur district. In some petrol stations, fuel is being provided only up to Rs 10,000 for large vehicles, Rs 5,000 for medium-sized vehicles, Rs 1,000 for cars, and Rs 500 for bikes. Some petrol stations in Saidapuram and Kota mandals of Nellore district do not have diesel stock while the HP petrol station in Duttalur has been closed for 20 days owing to depletion of fuel.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held an emergency meeting to review the fuel shortage and the subsequent problems faced by motorists and farmers with officials on Saturday. Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and Civil Supplies Department officials have ordered immediate action to resolve the issue.
Lorry Runs Out Of Fuel On NH16, Traffic Halted
On National Highway No. 16 (NH-16) at Diwancheruvu in Rajanagaram, East Godavari district, a lorry ran out of diesel and stopped in the middle of the road on Saturday morning. The breakdown led to a massive traffic gridlock on the busy highway.
The ongoing widening work being carried out on the same route only added to the motorists hardships amid the heatwave. Ambulances were also seen stuck in the traffic. The traffic police worked hard and managed the vehicles till afternoon.
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