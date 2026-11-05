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Path Clear For Actress Urmila Sanawar's Release From Prison In Uttarakhand's Haridwar

Urmila Sanawar being taken to court ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: The path to actress Urmila Sanawar's release from jail is now almost clear. On Thursday, her lawyer, Preeti Singh Chauhan, presented two sureties in a court in Haridwar, which were granted by the judge. Meanwhile, Urmila was brought from jail on a B warrant in a nearly two-year-old case and presented in court.

After a hearing, the court granted her bail in the old case as well. However, due to the delay in completion of the the bail process, Urmila will have to spend Thursday night in jail. She is expected to be released on Friday after all formalities are completed.

The case involves two separate cases involving actress Urmila Sanawar. On October 25, a case was filed against her by Deepika, daughter of former MLA Suresh Rathore. Police arrested Urmila in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Following her arrest, she was brought to Haridwar and presented in court, where the hearing proceeded. However, on November 2, the court granted Urmila bail in this case. Despite the bail being granted, a surety could not be presented. Consequently, the formal bail process could not be completed, and Urmila was not released from jail. She has remained in jail ever since.