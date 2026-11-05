Path Clear For Actress Urmila Sanawar's Release From Prison In Uttarakhand's Haridwar
However, due to delay in bail processing, the actress will be released from prison on Friday.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Haridwar: The path to actress Urmila Sanawar's release from jail is now almost clear. On Thursday, her lawyer, Preeti Singh Chauhan, presented two sureties in a court in Haridwar, which were granted by the judge. Meanwhile, Urmila was brought from jail on a B warrant in a nearly two-year-old case and presented in court.
After a hearing, the court granted her bail in the old case as well. However, due to the delay in completion of the the bail process, Urmila will have to spend Thursday night in jail. She is expected to be released on Friday after all formalities are completed.
The case involves two separate cases involving actress Urmila Sanawar. On October 25, a case was filed against her by Deepika, daughter of former MLA Suresh Rathore. Police arrested Urmila in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Following her arrest, she was brought to Haridwar and presented in court, where the hearing proceeded.
However, on November 2, the court granted Urmila bail in this case. Despite the bail being granted, a surety could not be presented. Consequently, the formal bail process could not be completed, and Urmila was not released from jail. She has remained in jail ever since.
On Thursday, her lawyer presented both sureties to the court. While Urmila's release process was progressing, she was produced in court under a B warrant in another case dating back nearly two years. It was reported that Deepika had filed a case against Urmila and another accused nearly two years ago.
Her lawyer also argued for bail in this case. After the hearing, the court granted Urmila bail in the case as well. "A court order has been issued for Urmila Sanawar's release. However, due to time constraints, her release could not be effected. She will be released on Friday," said Manoj Kumar Arya, Senior Jail Superintendent, Haridwar.
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