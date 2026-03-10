Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Admits Govt's Appeal Against Dileep's Acquittal, Issues Notices
The core of the state government's challenge lies in the assertion that the trial court had ignored substantial evidence linking Dileep to a wider conspiracy.
Published : March 10, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday admitted a comprehensive appeal filed by the state government challenging the trial court's verdict in the actress assault case, acquitting the eighth accused, actor Dileep, and several others.
Accepting the appeal for a detailed hearing, a division bench of the High Court issued notices to Dileep and the other individuals who were acquitted. The government's move comes 75 days after the initial verdict, following an exhaustive legal review of the 400-page appeal that argues the trial court failed significantly in evaluating both the factual evidence and the legal nuances of the case.
The core of the government's challenge lies in the assertion that the trial court ignored substantial evidence linking Dileep to a wider conspiracy. While the lower court recognised a conspiracy among the direct perpetrators, the prosecution argues it failed to acknowledge the motives and documented links connecting the actor to the crime.
The appeal details how numerous documents and pieces of evidence presented during the trial were overlooked, leading to a verdict that the government describes as legally unsustainable.
A major point of contention in the appeal is the trial court's dismissal of crucial witness testimonies, most notably that of filmmaker Balachandrakumar. The government contends that these statements were discarded for trivial reasons despite being corroborated by scientific evidence from digital devices.
Furthermore, the prosecution strongly opposes the trial court's finding regarding the memory card containing the assault visuals. The appeal points out that descriptions of these visuals were found on the phone of Dileep's brother, contradicting the court's conclusion that the footage never reached the actor's possession.
Beyond the acquittals, the state government is also seeking enhanced sentencing for those already convicted, including the first accused, Pulsar Suni. The government argued that the 20-year rigorous imprisonment awarded to the quotation gang is the minimum possible punishment for a crime that so severely violated a woman's dignity and privacy.
Contending that a lenient sentence sends a dangerous message to society, the prosecution pushed for the maximum penalty allowed by law. The appeal further alleged that the trial was not conducted in a fair manner and that the lower court adopted a biased approach toward the evidence.
The government maintains that there is clear proof of meetings between Dileep and Pulsar Suni at six different locations, along with a crucial letter sent by Suni regarding the "quotation" amount, all of which the trial court allegedly failed to credit.
With the High Court now set to re-examine these findings, the case enters a decisive second phase of legal proceedings just as the 90-day window for filing appeals was nearing its close.
