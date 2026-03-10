ETV Bharat / state

Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Admits Govt's Appeal Against Dileep's Acquittal, Issues Notices

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday admitted a comprehensive appeal filed by the state government challenging the trial court's verdict in the actress assault case, acquitting the eighth accused, actor Dileep, and several others.

Accepting the appeal for a detailed hearing, a division bench of the High Court issued notices to Dileep and the other individuals who were acquitted. The government's move comes 75 days after the initial verdict, following an exhaustive legal review of the 400-page appeal that argues the trial court failed significantly in evaluating both the factual evidence and the legal nuances of the case.

The core of the government's challenge lies in the assertion that the trial court ignored substantial evidence linking Dileep to a wider conspiracy. While the lower court recognised a conspiracy among the direct perpetrators, the prosecution argues it failed to acknowledge the motives and documented links connecting the actor to the crime.

The appeal details how numerous documents and pieces of evidence presented during the trial were overlooked, leading to a verdict that the government describes as legally unsustainable.

A major point of contention in the appeal is the trial court's dismissal of crucial witness testimonies, most notably that of filmmaker Balachandrakumar. The government contends that these statements were discarded for trivial reasons despite being corroborated by scientific evidence from digital devices.