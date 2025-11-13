ETV Bharat / state

Kangana Faces Sedition Charges, Agra Court Accepts Revision Petition

Agra: A special MP-MLA court in Agra has accepted a petition to hear the case filed against BJP MP from Mandi and actor Kangana Ranaut for 'insulting' farmers. On Wednesday, the district court accepted the revision petition filed against Kangana.

The court stated that the case will now be heard in the same lower court that dismissed her suit earlier. Special Judge MP-MLA Lokesh Kumar heard arguments from both sides in the court and had reserved his decision for the day.

Kangana is yet to appear in court, despite six summons issued to her. A lawsuit has been filed against Ranaut, alleging insult to farmers and treason. A demand has been made to file a sedition case against her. Lawyer Ramashankar Sharma filed a sedition suit against Ranaut on September 11, 2024, alleging that she had made derogatory remarks about farmers in an interview on August 26, 2024, which hurt the sentiments of millions of farmers.