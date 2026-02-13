ETV Bharat / state

Actor Vijay Set To Address TVK Meet In Salem On Friday

Salem (Tamil Nadu): Actor-politician Vijay is set to resume his political campaign and is scheduled to address the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting here on Friday.

Vijay had left his Chennai residence to arrive here for the meeting to be held between 12 noon and 3 pm amidst a tight security arrangement by the police here. Nearly 600 police personnel have been deployed at Seelanaickenpatti, where the actor would also address the party functionaries from five districts.

Prior to this, the actor had addressed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s meeting in Erode in December 2025. The TVK’s Salem central district secretary, Tamilan Parthiban, said Vijay would also address the party’s executive committee members from Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.