'Only Good Things Will Happen, Victory Is Certain': Vijay On TVK's 3rd Anniversary Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

In a post on 'X', Vijay said, "The joyous third year of our vibrant movement, the Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam, begins today. Having naturally completed two years, and extending beyond the ordinary, our grand political journey extends beyond the ordinary."

He said with the overwhelming support of the people, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam members should fight the electoral battle with determination and unity to "achieve the democratic goal of seizing the reins of governance."

Chennai: Actor turned politician Vijay on Monday claimed that the political atmosphere in Tamil Nadu is charged up due to TVK’s entry and urged his party cadres to strive for a victory in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu and gain political recognition. Vijay launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024.

He further claimed the TVK was an "immeasurable deep sea" which ignored distractions and never lost its balance in its political journey. "Before transforming into the primary political force, we stood as a people's movement, blending with the people as one of them. The nation knows this. Good people understand it," Vijay said.

"One thing can be said with certainty. Brushing aside agitations, maintaining unwavering balance, the immeasurable ocean of depths that is TVK; the vast expanse of TVK, that no one can exclude; the victorious battle cry of empowerment politics for the common people, TVK, which will triumph over every goal with dedication," the post read.

The 2026 Assembly election, he said, carried a new environment that had never seen before. "Everyone says that the only reason for this is our political background. Therefore, in this situation, let us make the field our own, and with clear and skilful strategy, move towards political recognition through electoral victory," the actor said.

"With the overwhelming support of all the people, let us fight with determination and unity, and firmly achieve the democratic goal of seizing the throne," Vijay further said. Referring to the upcoming state assembly elections in the state, Vijay concluded by saying, "Only good things will happen. Victory is certain."

