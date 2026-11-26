Actor Tiger Shroff Attack Case: Special Court Orders Minor Accused To Be Produced in Juvenile Court
The accused, who was one of the shooters, will be produced before the JJB and sent to a correctional home instead of jail.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that an accused in the actor Tiger Shroff attack case be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after it was confirmed that he was 17 years old.
The accused, who was one of the shooters, will be produced before the JJB and be sent to a correctional home instead of jail. Earlier this month, the boy’s father filed an application stating that his son was a minor and should therefore not be produced before the regular court.
The special court had then ordered the police to verify the claims. The city police had sent a team to Haryana to verify the boy’s school records.
On Wednesday, the prosecution submitted his documents, including the school leaving certificate and birth certificate, showing that the boy was born on November 30, 2008. The boy was 17 years, 10 months and 18 days old at the time of the attack on the actor, making him a minor.
The court then ordered that he be produced before the JJB. “From the inquiry conducted, the accused is found to be a ‘child’ on the date of the incident. Therefore, it is necessary to produce him before the Juvenile Justice Board,” Special Judge S R Navander said.
Two shooters fired five rounds at Shroff’s car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai’s Juhu on October 18. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured. Members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the firing.
Police have named jailed gangster Bishnoi’s aide Anil Pandit as a wanted accused in the case. The minor accused was arrested the next day in Rajasthan.
Also read: