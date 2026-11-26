ETV Bharat / state

Actor Tiger Shroff Attack Case: Special Court Orders Minor Accused To Be Produced in Juvenile Court

Tiger Shroff ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: A special court here has ordered that an accused in the actor Tiger Shroff attack case be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after it was confirmed that he was 17 years old.

The accused, who was one of the shooters, will be produced before the JJB and be sent to a correctional home instead of jail. Earlier this month, the boy’s father filed an application stating that his son was a minor and should therefore not be produced before the regular court.

The special court had then ordered the police to verify the claims. The city police had sent a team to Haryana to verify the boy’s school records. On Wednesday, the prosecution submitted his documents, including the school leaving certificate and birth certificate, showing that the boy was born on November 30, 2008. The boy was 17 years, 10 months and 18 days old at the time of the attack on the actor, making him a minor.