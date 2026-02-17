Actor Pratyusha Death Case: Supreme Court Asks Siddharth Reddy To Surrender In Four Weeks
The Hyderabad metropolitan sessions judge had sentenced Siddharth to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on February 23, 2004.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Upholding the Telangana High Court's verdict in the sensational death case of actor Pratyusha two decades ago, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition of the accused Gudipalli Siddharth Reddy challenging the jail sentence and ordered him to surrender in four weeks.
Pratyusha and Siddharth fell in love while they were studying intermediate in Hyderabad. After which, Pratyusha went into films, and Siddharth pursued engineering. In the evening of February 23, 2002, the duo were admitted to a private hospital after consuming poison, where Pratyusha died the next day, while Siddharth was discharged on March 9.
After diagnostic tests revealed that they had mixed pesticides in the cold drink they consumed, a three-doctor team appointed by the state government reported that Pratyusha died due to organophosphate poisoning and that there was no suffocation or sexual assault before her death.
Based on these findings, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Siddharth under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 309 (suicide attempt) of the Indian Penal Code. The Hyderabad metropolitan sessions judge sentenced Siddhartha to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on February 23, 2004.
Siddhartha Reddy challenged the sessions court's decision in the Telangana High Court, which reduced the imprisonment to two years and increased the fine to Rs. 50,000 on December 28, 2011.
Both Siddhartha and Sarojini Devi, the mother of Pratyusha, filed appeals in the Supreme Court in 2012, which had reserved its verdict after hearing the case recently.
