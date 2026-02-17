ETV Bharat / state

Actor Pratyusha Death Case: Supreme Court Asks Siddharth Reddy To Surrender In Four Weeks

Hyderabad: Upholding the Telangana High Court's verdict in the sensational death case of actor Pratyusha two decades ago, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition of the accused Gudipalli Siddharth Reddy challenging the jail sentence and ordered him to surrender in four weeks.

Pratyusha and Siddharth fell in love while they were studying intermediate in Hyderabad. After which, Pratyusha went into films, and Siddharth pursued engineering. In the evening of February 23, 2002, the duo were admitted to a private hospital after consuming poison, where Pratyusha died the next day, while Siddharth was discharged on March 9.

After diagnostic tests revealed that they had mixed pesticides in the cold drink they consumed, a three-doctor team appointed by the state government reported that Pratyusha died due to organophosphate poisoning and that there was no suffocation or sexual assault before her death.