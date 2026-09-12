ETV Bharat / state

Actor Prakash Raj Announces Campaign Across 10 Districts In Karnataka To Conduct 'social Audit' Of Sir

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday announced a campaign across 10 districts in Karnataka from September 20 to 30 to conduct a "social audit" of the SIR of electoral rolls. Raj said he, along with some civil society groups, would visit different districts and polling booths to compare the names in the Election Commission's records with those deleted from the electoral rolls.

"Now, when the final roll came, what we were worried about and what we were speculating became true," he told reporters here.

Raj alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was carried out within a short time frame despite concerns that it would be difficult to cover an electorate of more than five crore people.

"If your real intention is that every eligible voter should be on the electoral roll, please take your time. This is not a T20 match or a five-over match because of a rain delay. We have two years before the election," he said.

He said the campaign would cover 10 districts from September 20 to 30, with teams visiting different booths and collecting evidence from people whose names had allegedly been deleted.

"We will meet the victims, and every district will have a press meet where the victims will speak," he said. Raj said civil society groups from different states would also bring their evidence and that a gathering would be held in Delhi on October 1 or 2.

"We will bring those pieces of evidence there, and by October 15, we will approach different courts with the evidence," he said.