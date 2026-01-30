ETV Bharat / state

Actor Kamaal R Khan Granted Bail In Oshiwara Firing Case

Mumbai: A court here on Friday granted bail to actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, arrested in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the western suburbs here. A magistrate's court granted bail to Khan, who was arrested by the Oshiwara police in Andheri on January 23 for allegedly opening fire using his licensed firearm.

Khan had sought bail, claiming that his arrest was "arbitrary" and the case "amounts to abuse of process of law by the investigating agency". The police have said that the actor, in his statement, admitted to discharging two rounds using his licensed weapon at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area on January 18.

During the probe, the police found two bullets in the society premises — one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One of the flats belongs to a writer-director, while a model owns the other one.