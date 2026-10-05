Actor Charanraj's Death Accident Or Murder? Chennai Court Orders Reinvestigation
Court has ordered to complete the re-investigation within 60 days and directed to keep Guindy Traffic Inspector out of the case for filing false report.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court on Monday ordered a reinvestigation into the death of actor Charanraj, turning what was believed to be a fatal road accident into a suspected case of murder.
Charanraj (29), a resident of Maduravoyal Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Chennai, acted in supporting roles in popular Tamil films like 'Asuran' and 'Vada Chennai'. On June 7, 2023, he died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the K K Nagar Arcot Road.
The Guindy Traffic Investigation Unit police registered a case against supporting actor Palaniappan from Saligramam. Police reports stated it was a drunk-driving accident case.
The case took a major turn after Charanraj's mother Mariamman, filed a petition in the Chennai 16th Additional Sessions Court, claiming that the accident was a pre-planned murder and requesting a retrial of the case.
In the petition, Mariamman stated, "My son had given a loan to his friends, directors Palaniappan, Tamil alias Tamilarasan, and Durairaj. When he demanded his money back, they rammed their car into him in what appeared to be an accident and killed my son. If you look at the CCTV footage, you can see that my son was murdered deliberately. But the police did not seize the footage." She also filed a pen drive containing surveillance camera footage of the incident."
The petition came up for hearing on Monday before Judge Sanjay Baba. Judge Baba said that while viewing the CCTV footage, it was clear that the vehicles were moving slowly past the barricades, the car driven by the accused came at a high speed and hit the back of Charanraj's motorcycle.
Police said there were no direct witnesses to the accident as it happened in the middle of the night. CCTV footage showed that a police personnel was on traffic duty at the scene but he was not included as a witness.
The police's claim that the car that caused the accident first hit another car and then the motorcycle is not consistent with the CCTV footage, the court said. It appears that the investigating officer did not examine the CCTV footage recorded on the buildings surrounding the scene and sent the vehicle involved in the incident for motor vehicle inspection after 122 days, it added.
The court said that it has also been revealed that the investigating officer concealed the facts of the case and diverted the investigation by portraying the incident as an accident. Police attempted to mislead the law and the court by portraying the incident as a mere accident, in order to shield the accused from the clutches of the law and allow them to escape with minimal punishment even if the charges of speeding and reckless driving are proven.
The court said that action should be taken against Guindy Traffic Inspector Akila and he should be kept out of the investigation for at least three years for concealing the truth and filing a false report to let the culprits escape.
The court ordered that an honest police officer be appointed as a new investigating officer, complete the reinvestigation within 60 days, and submit a supplementary final report to the court. Also, it ordered the Registry to send a copy of this order to the Director General of Police and the Chennai Police Commissioner.
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