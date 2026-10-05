ETV Bharat / state

Actor Charanraj's Death Accident Or Murder? Chennai Court Orders Reinvestigation

Chennai: The Chennai Additional Sessions Court on Monday ordered a reinvestigation into the death of actor Charanraj, turning what was believed to be a fatal road accident into a suspected case of murder.

Charanraj (29), a resident of Maduravoyal Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Chennai, acted in supporting roles in popular Tamil films like 'Asuran' and 'Vada Chennai'. On June 7, 2023, he died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the K K Nagar Arcot Road.

The Guindy Traffic Investigation Unit police registered a case against supporting actor Palaniappan from Saligramam. Police reports stated it was a drunk-driving accident case.

The case took a major turn after Charanraj's mother Mariamman, filed a petition in the Chennai 16th Additional Sessions Court, claiming that the accident was a pre-planned murder and requesting a retrial of the case.

In the petition, Mariamman stated, "My son had given a loan to his friends, directors Palaniappan, Tamil alias Tamilarasan, and Durairaj. When he demanded his money back, they rammed their car into him in what appeared to be an accident and killed my son. If you look at the CCTV footage, you can see that my son was murdered deliberately. But the police did not seize the footage." She also filed a pen drive containing surveillance camera footage of the incident."

The petition came up for hearing on Monday before Judge Sanjay Baba. Judge Baba said that while viewing the CCTV footage, it was clear that the vehicles were moving slowly past the barricades, the car driven by the accused came at a high speed and hit the back of Charanraj's motorcycle.