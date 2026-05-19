ETV Bharat / state

Activists Raise Concerns Over Voter Verification Process, Threaten Protests In Karnataka

Activists launched 'My Vote, My Right' campaign in Bengaluru ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Activists and members of civil society have raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls. They alleged that it could lead to the exclusion of transgender persons, migrant workers, minorities, women and other marginalised communities from voting lists.

Talking to the media under the campaign “My Vote, My Right”, activists said that protests would be staged outside the offices of the Congress, BJP and the Chief Electoral Officer if their concerns were not addressed within seven days.

Rights activist Aishwarya said, "We are giving the government seven days to respond and hold discussions with civil society organisations. If no action is taken, protests will begin outside political party offices and the Election Commission."

Aishwarya asked why the Karnataka government had not taken a clear stand on the SIR process despite past allegations of voter irregularities in constituencies such as Mahadevapura and Anekal. She also stressed that transgender persons were among the most affected because many had been abandoned by their families and lacked access to old family documents required for voter verification.

According to activists, a survey involving 74 transgender persons found that many were unable to provide documents connected to old electoral rolls or parental records.

"The system expects transgender persons to reconnect with families that rejected them years ago. That is simply not practical," Aishwarya said.

Transgender activist Christi Raj stated that documentation is one of the biggest hurdles for the community even after the landmark NALSA Judgment.

"Many transgender persons left home years ago. Some families destroyed their records, while others no longer have surviving parents. How can they suddenly produce documents from 2002?" asked Christi Raj. The activist also raised concerns about the lack of recognition for transgender identity cards introduced in 2019.