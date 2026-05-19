Activists Raise Concerns Over Voter Verification Process, Threaten Protests In Karnataka
They alleged that it could lead to the exclusion of transgender persons, migrant workers, minorities, women and other marginalised communities from voting lists.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Bengaluru: Activists and members of civil society have raised concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls. They alleged that it could lead to the exclusion of transgender persons, migrant workers, minorities, women and other marginalised communities from voting lists.
Talking to the media under the campaign “My Vote, My Right”, activists said that protests would be staged outside the offices of the Congress, BJP and the Chief Electoral Officer if their concerns were not addressed within seven days.
Rights activist Aishwarya said, "We are giving the government seven days to respond and hold discussions with civil society organisations. If no action is taken, protests will begin outside political party offices and the Election Commission."
Aishwarya asked why the Karnataka government had not taken a clear stand on the SIR process despite past allegations of voter irregularities in constituencies such as Mahadevapura and Anekal. She also stressed that transgender persons were among the most affected because many had been abandoned by their families and lacked access to old family documents required for voter verification.
According to activists, a survey involving 74 transgender persons found that many were unable to provide documents connected to old electoral rolls or parental records.
"The system expects transgender persons to reconnect with families that rejected them years ago. That is simply not practical," Aishwarya said.
Transgender activist Christi Raj stated that documentation is one of the biggest hurdles for the community even after the landmark NALSA Judgment.
"Many transgender persons left home years ago. Some families destroyed their records, while others no longer have surviving parents. How can they suddenly produce documents from 2002?" asked Christi Raj. The activist also raised concerns about the lack of recognition for transgender identity cards introduced in 2019.
"A transgender person’s present identity often does not match older educational or family documents," Christi Raj added. Transgender activist Akkai Padmashali said that the SIR process could exclude not only transgender persons but also sex workers and other vulnerable communities.
Akkai recalled, "In 2002, my identity and name were different. Today I live as Akkai Padmashali. Many of us do not have access to parental or family records because we were disowned."
Advocate Vinay Srinivasa said the SIR process in several states had already resulted in large-scale exclusion of transgender persons from electoral rolls.
Citing Uttar Pradesh as an example, he said that while the 2011 Census recorded 1,37,465 transgender persons in the state, only 4,206 third-gender voters reportedly remained on electoral rolls after the SIR exercise.
Vinay Srinivasa added that transgender persons who had undergone gender transition faced additional difficulties because their older documents often did not match their present name, gender or appearance.
He pointed out that transgender identity cards and certificates issued through the National Portal for Transgender Persons are not included among the 12 documents currently accepted by the Election Commission for the SIR process.
"If old records from 2002 do not match present identity documents, there is no clear mechanism to ensure inclusion in the electoral rolls. This creates a risk of exclusion for the transgender community," he said.
Read More: