Activists Dismiss Findings On Number Of Former Devadasis in Karnataka
As per a survey conducted last year, the state has 23,395 former Devadasis in 15 districts against 44,660 in 2008-09.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Bengaluru: The findings of a statewide survey of former Devadasis has come in for sharp criticism for showing nearly 50 per cent decline in their numbers over a previous survey conducted in 2008-09.
The survey conducted between September and December, 2025 has identified as many as 23,395 former Devadasi women across 15 districts of Karnataka whereas a similar exercise in 2008-29 had identified 44,660 former Devadasis. As per the survey report submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, Bagalkot (4,189) has highest number of former Devadasis followed by Vijayanagara (3,876), Belagavi (2,649), Koppal (2,469) and Ballari (2,333).
"The findings of the new survey are very disappointing and are far from true. It appears that the new survey was conducted with a sole intention to cut the numbers of former Devadasis," said Dr Bhagyalakshmi, founder of Sakhi Trust which has been working on rehabilitation and rescue of Devadasi women for over two decades.
"We had fought for the resurvey of Devadasi women for over 10 years in order to include the women who were left out in the first survey. But this survey has done a great injustice to them by leaving out thousands of Devadasis and making our efforts go in vain," she added.
Many NGOs and organisations working for Devadasis expressed anguish over the numbers thrown up by the new survey. "Forget about women who became Devadasis in recent years. Where did 23,000 former Devadasi women, who were in the first survey go?," asked Manjula Malgi, an activist working for the rights of former Devadasis in Vijayanagara district.
As per the new survey, Vijayanagar district has 3,876 former Devadasi women as against 6,985 women identified during the previous survey. "In a stand alone survey carried out in 2023 by the district administration using the Minerals Development Fund, we had identified 5,050 Devadasi women in Vijayanagara district. We visited each of their houses. We still have the record. How can the new survey say there are only 3,876 former Devadasi women in our district? This shows the survey was not conducted properly," she said.
According to her, the decision to seek supporting documents to justify their claims to be Devadasis was the main reason for the numbers to decline. "In cases where a Devadasi woman is dead, their family members were asked to submit death certificates and family trees. They were also asked to submit income certificates, residential proof, Aadhar of the dead women," she said.
As many as 24 former Devadasis died in Mariyammanahalli in Vijayanagar district. Of them only seven families have enlisted in the new survey. The remaining 17 families did not as they could not furnish required documents. “There are many such cases,” she said.
Yamanoorappa Halavagali, Convener, Vimukta Devadasi Mahila Mattu Makkala Vedike, attributed the decline in numbers to the way survey was conducted. “Instead of doing a house-to- house survey, the Government asked Devadasi women to visit the Child Development Project Offices in each district to take part in the survey. Many women could not come owing to health issues, mobility problems. If the government had done a house-to-house survey, the number could have been much more,” he said.
Further he said the survey findings were not shared with the district committees headed by respective deputy commissioners before publishing them. "They should have shared these numbers with district committees, specially formed to oversee the survey. It would have given us an opportunity to flag discrepancies. But they did not do so, leaving us in the dark," he said.
The activists demanded releasing the names of Devadasi women identified in the new survey in order to check who all have been removed from the list of the earlier survey. The Government must also explain the criteria used for identifying Devadasi women and also removal of existing names.
“We want the Government to reject this survey findings and order for a fresh survey jointly by the representatives of the government and the NGOs working for Devadasis welfare,” Bhagyalakshmi demanded.
