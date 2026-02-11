ETV Bharat / state

Activists Dismiss Findings On Number Of Former Devadasis in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The findings of a statewide survey of former Devadasis has come in for sharp criticism for showing nearly 50 per cent decline in their numbers over a previous survey conducted in 2008-09.

The survey conducted between September and December, 2025 has identified as many as 23,395 former Devadasi women across 15 districts of Karnataka whereas a similar exercise in 2008-29 had identified 44,660 former Devadasis. As per the survey report submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, Bagalkot (4,189) has highest number of former Devadasis followed by Vijayanagara (3,876), Belagavi (2,649), Koppal (2,469) and Ballari (2,333).

"The findings of the new survey are very disappointing and are far from true. It appears that the new survey was conducted with a sole intention to cut the numbers of former Devadasis," said Dr Bhagyalakshmi, founder of Sakhi Trust which has been working on rehabilitation and rescue of Devadasi women for over two decades.

"We had fought for the resurvey of Devadasi women for over 10 years in order to include the women who were left out in the first survey. But this survey has done a great injustice to them by leaving out thousands of Devadasis and making our efforts go in vain," she added.

Many NGOs and organisations working for Devadasis expressed anguish over the numbers thrown up by the new survey. "Forget about women who became Devadasis in recent years. Where did 23,000 former Devadasi women, who were in the first survey go?," asked Manjula Malgi, an activist working for the rights of former Devadasis in Vijayanagara district.

As per the new survey, Vijayanagar district has 3,876 former Devadasi women as against 6,985 women identified during the previous survey. "In a stand alone survey carried out in 2023 by the district administration using the Minerals Development Fund, we had identified 5,050 Devadasi women in Vijayanagara district. We visited each of their houses. We still have the record. How can the new survey say there are only 3,876 former Devadasi women in our district? This shows the survey was not conducted properly," she said.