ETV Bharat / state

Activist Pranab Doley Held Under NSA After Securing Bail In Case Over Protesting Hotel In Kaziranga

Guwahati: Indigenous rights activist Pranab Doley has been detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a day after a court granted him bail in a case related to protests against a proposed five-star hotel near Assam's Kaziranga National Park, according to an official order.

Doley, who was arrested in Guwahati on July 13 and lodged in Golaghat district jail, secured bail from a sessions court on Wednesday in connection with a June 28 protest against the hotel project. However, the state government invoked the NSA against him on Thursday, ensuring his continued detention in the same jail.

The order issued by the Political (A) Department said the government was satisfied that Doley's activities were "prejudicial to the maintenance of public order as well as security of the state" and that there was a "real and imminent possibility" of him continuing such activities if released. Invoking Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, 1980, the government ordered his preventive detention in Golaghat District Jail.

The NSA empowers the government to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The detention period under the NSA ranges from three to 12 months. Because it is preventive detention and not arrest, there is no legal obligation to present the detainee before a court of law.

Doley has been spearheading protests against the proposed five-star hotel near the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaziranga National Park, alleging that the project threatens the area's fragile ecology. A peasants' rights activist, he had also unsuccessfully contested the April assembly election from Bokakhat against AGP president Atul Bora, who is a minister in the state cabinet.