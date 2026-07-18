ETV Bharat / state

Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez And Journalist Irfan Mehraj Granted Bail In UAPA Case

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in a UAPA case.

Principal and Sessions Judge Pitambar Dutt ordered their release on bail. The bail order clears the way for Parvez's release. Previously, Parvez was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in a terror funding case. A vacation bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla issued the bail order.

The High Court noted that Parvez has been in custody for more than four years and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon. The court noted that Parvez lost his leg in a landmine explosion in 2004. He is physically weak and requires special attention. The High Court ordered Parvez to surrender his passport and not travel outside Delhi without permission.

The High Court also ordered Parvez not to make any public statements regarding the case. Parvez is the program coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.