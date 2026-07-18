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Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez And Journalist Irfan Mehraj Granted Bail In UAPA Case

Principal and Sessions Judge Pitambar Dutt ordered their release on bail. This bail order clears the way for Parvez's release

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in a UAPA case.
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez and journalist Irfan Mehraj in a UAPA case.

Principal and Sessions Judge Pitambar Dutt ordered their release on bail. The bail order clears the way for Parvez's release. Previously, Parvez was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in a terror funding case. A vacation bench headed by Justice Navin Chawla issued the bail order.

The High Court noted that Parvez has been in custody for more than four years and the trial is unlikely to conclude soon. The court noted that Parvez lost his leg in a landmine explosion in 2004. He is physically weak and requires special attention. The High Court ordered Parvez to surrender his passport and not travel outside Delhi without permission.

The High Court also ordered Parvez not to make any public statements regarding the case. Parvez is the program coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society and the chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances.

He was arrested by the NIA on November 22, 2021. According to the NIA, Parvez operated a network of overground workers with a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba under the guise of a human rights activist to carry out terrorist activities in India.

The NIA registered a case in the matter in November 2021. According to the NIA, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists based in Pakistan, including Parvez, Munir Ahmed Kataria, Arshid Ahmed Tonch, and Zafar Abbas, conspired to further Lashkar-e-Taiba's activities and operate a network for terrorist incidents in India.

The accused collected information about important security force installations, deployments, and movements and passed it on to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Also, a government official from Himachal Pradesh provided him with the documents by misusing his official position, said the NIA.

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Delhi High Court Grants Bail To Kashmiri Human Rights Activist In Terror Funding Case

TAGGED:

PATIALA HOUSE COURT
TERROR FUNDING CASE
JOURNALIST IRFAN MEHRAJ
ACTIVIST KHURRAM PARVEZ
DELHI

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