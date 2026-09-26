ETV Bharat / state

Activist Irfan Raises Concerns Over SIR, Voter Deletions

New Delhi: Social activist Irfan, who came to the limelight after speaking about the concerns of workers and economically weaker sections, addressed the protestors today during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party.

He spoke against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi during a protest at Jantar Mantar. He raised concerns over the deletion of voters' names and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

He said the SIR process could affect poor and working-class people who may struggle to understand or respond to official notices. He said voting right is among the most important rights of a citizen because it enables people to choose their representatives and governments.

Irfan questioned the accessibility of notices issued during the electoral-roll revision process, especially for those who can’t comprehend the official documents. He also alleged that workers were handed notices in complicated English terminology and asked to respond within a limited period. He said it may take them several days to understand before responding.

"More than 13.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls," he said. He questioned who the affected voters were and where they would be directed if they were excluded from the electoral process.

"The one power that the richest person and the poorest person in this country have in common is the vote," he said, adding that every vote carries the same value.