Activist Irfan Raises Concerns Over SIR, Voter Deletions
He spoke against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi during a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Social activist Irfan, who came to the limelight after speaking about the concerns of workers and economically weaker sections, addressed the protestors today during a demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janata Party.
He spoke against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi during a protest at Jantar Mantar. He raised concerns over the deletion of voters' names and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He said the SIR process could affect poor and working-class people who may struggle to understand or respond to official notices. He said voting right is among the most important rights of a citizen because it enables people to choose their representatives and governments.
Irfan questioned the accessibility of notices issued during the electoral-roll revision process, especially for those who can’t comprehend the official documents. He also alleged that workers were handed notices in complicated English terminology and asked to respond within a limited period. He said it may take them several days to understand before responding.
"More than 13.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls," he said. He questioned who the affected voters were and where they would be directed if they were excluded from the electoral process.
"The one power that the richest person and the poorest person in this country have in common is the vote," he said, adding that every vote carries the same value.
He said that the electoral process should be accessible to all sections of society, especially people who may have limited access to administrative resources.
Asked whether Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had distributed forms to residents in his neighbourhood, Irfan said he had filled out his own form but said that several families in his locality had received notices.
He said many people spend most of their day working to support their families and may find it difficult to navigate complicated administrative procedures.
Commenting on the deployment of police personnel at Jantar Mantar, Irfan said there was no need for a heavy security presence as the protesters are peaceful citizens committed to expressing their views within the constitutional framework.
The protest comes amid continuing political debate over the electoral-roll revision process and concerns raised by opposition parties, activists, and other groups regarding voter deletions. The figures and the circumstances surrounding individual deletions would need to be verified against official Election Commission records.
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