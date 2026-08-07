ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Over Petition Against Assam CM, BJP MP

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, while hearing a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making objectionable remains against former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police. The petitioner, Harsh Mander, cited Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged inflammatory speech regarding the Delhi government's order to pay clerics. The petition also cites former Election Commissioner Qureshi's statement regarding the Waqf Act. Mander's petition states that Dubey's statement is 'communally provocative'. The petition also alleges that Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech constitutes 'inflammatory speech'.