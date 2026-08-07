Delhi Court Seeks Action Taken Report From Delhi Police Over Petition Against Assam CM, BJP MP
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal scheduled the next hearing in the matter to August 31.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, while hearing a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for allegedly making objectionable remains against former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi, has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police.
The petitioner, Harsh Mander, cited Himanta Biswa Sarma's alleged inflammatory speech regarding the Delhi government's order to pay clerics. The petition also cites former Election Commissioner Qureshi's statement regarding the Waqf Act.
Mander's petition states that Dubey's statement is 'communally provocative'. The petition also alleges that Himanta Biswa Sarma's speech constitutes 'inflammatory speech'.
According to the plea, Himana Biswa Sarma allegedly urged people to “trouble Miyas” and stated that “only if they face troubles will they leave Assam,” while further claiming that authorities were ensuring they could not vote in the state. The complaint sought registration of an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to promoting enmity between groups, prejudicial assertions affecting national integration, statements conducive to public mischief, and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal scheduled the next hearing in the matter to August 31. Qureshi served as the 17th Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India. He served in this position until June 10, 2012. He was the first Muslim to hold this position. He has also served as Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and Director General of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO).
Earlier this year, the court had issued a notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Delhi Police over the issue.
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