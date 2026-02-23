ETV Bharat / state

Days After Illegal Firecracker Seizure, Case Filed Against Warehouse Owner In Rajasthan's Baran

Police and civic body officials at one of the warehouses ( ETV Bharat )

Baran: Police on Monday registered a case action the owner of three warehouses in which illegal firecracker and explosives were manufactured and stored on Antaru Road in Rajasthan's Baran.

Following repeated complaints from locals, the Baran district administration and police on Friday shut down the firecracker manufacturing unit that was allegedly operating illegally in a populated zone. Residents had claimed that the area resembled a “powder keg,” where even a minor spark could trigger a significant disaster.

The unit was allegedly functioning without a valid firecracker manufacturing licence in a densely populated area along the roadside, posing significant safety risks.

According to officials, the premises lacked mandatory fire safety equipment and firefighting arrangements, despite being located close to residential houses and wheat fields.

During the inspection, a sales and storage licence for firecrackers was produced on the spot; however, the licence for manufacturing was missing, and evidence of manufacturing materials and assembly was found on-site, officials said.

The situation drew attention on Friday morning after repeated complaints from a local, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who allegedly threatened self-immolation if no action was taken and contacted the Baran superintendent of police.