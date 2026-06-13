ETV Bharat / state

20 Children Engaged In Hazardous Work Rescued In Chhattisgarh

Dr Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Child Rights Protection Commission, said 20 children, including 9 minors were rescued from hazardous work factory from different places in Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: In a surprise raid, 20 child labourers were freed from a factory in Chhattisgarh that involved hazardous work. This action was taken World Day Against Child Labour, which highlights the stark irony that exists in India.

These raids were conducted across the state under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh State Child Rights Protection Commission. These 20 children were rescued and taken under protection from Urla Industrial Area of ​​Raipur. Of these rescued children, seven were rescued by Railway Police Force (RPF) in Bilaspur and four through Raipur Government Railway Police (GRP).

Authorities said all these children who worked in that unit were from other states.

These raids were undertaken by Dr Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Child Rights Protection Commission. The team first conducted raids at Maruti Nandan Structure Industries located in Urla in capital Raipur.

During the inspection, it was found that minor children were being forced to do work of serious and hazardous nature, as it is an iron factory. From the spot, nine children were immediately taken under protection and a case was registered as per rules. They were subsequently presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Initial inquiry revealed the rescued children are originally from other states like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The authorities are also investigating various angles, including the involvement of a full-fledged racket.