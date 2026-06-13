20 Children Engaged In Hazardous Work Rescued In Chhattisgarh
The action was undertaken by Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of the Chhattisgarh Child Rights Protection Commission, on World Day Against Child Labour
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Raipur: In a surprise raid, 20 child labourers were freed from a factory in Chhattisgarh that involved hazardous work. This action was taken World Day Against Child Labour, which highlights the stark irony that exists in India.
These raids were conducted across the state under the leadership of the Chhattisgarh State Child Rights Protection Commission. These 20 children were rescued and taken under protection from Urla Industrial Area of Raipur. Of these rescued children, seven were rescued by Railway Police Force (RPF) in Bilaspur and four through Raipur Government Railway Police (GRP).
Authorities said all these children who worked in that unit were from other states.
These raids were undertaken by Dr Varnika Sharma, Chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Child Rights Protection Commission. The team first conducted raids at Maruti Nandan Structure Industries located in Urla in capital Raipur.
During the inspection, it was found that minor children were being forced to do work of serious and hazardous nature, as it is an iron factory. From the spot, nine children were immediately taken under protection and a case was registered as per rules. They were subsequently presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
Initial inquiry revealed the rescued children are originally from other states like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The authorities are also investigating various angles, including the involvement of a full-fledged racket.
"They were brought to Raipur through a contractor, who is a resident of Bihar. In this case, the concerned contractor and a few other people who brought the children here, and aspects of possible child trafficking are being investigated seriously," said Sharma.
The authorities have begun the process of establishing contact with the families of the rescued children.
Sharma told the media, "Prima facie, it has been revealed that children were subjected to cruelty, exploitation and illegal risky activities." The authorities are now pursuing legal procedure against the accused people. The accused have been booked under sections 75, 79 and 143 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Besides, other legal aspects related to the Prevention of Child Labour Act are being considered. The authorities are also exploring if the accused can be tried under the Child Trafficking Act.
Sharma further said, "Child labour is a serious violation of children's rights, especially when they are made to work in hazardous industries. Every child has the right to a safe childhood, quality education and a dignified life. The commission is working with full commitment and sensitivity against evil practices like child labour and child trafficking. We ensure strict legal action will be taken against the culprits."
This action was taken with the help of officials from other departments. District Child Protection Officer Sanjay Nirala, and other officials of the Labour Department were present in this action.