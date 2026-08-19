ETV Bharat / state

Action Against Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers From Tomorrow If They Don't Know Marathi: Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai: It has now become mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to possess a working knowledge of Marathi, and checks to verify this will begin tomorrow.

Instead of immediately revoking the licenses of drivers unable to speak functional Marathi, they will first be issued a notice and granted a one-month period to learn the language. If the required proficiency in Marathi is not acquired within this timeframe, the driver's badge and license will be suspended for up to three months, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Wednesday.

He announced this following a meeting with Transport Department officials at Mantralaya. The decision taken by the Transport Department on August 12, 2026, will be implemented starting tomorrow. Sarnaik also clarified that the government does not intend for this rule to affect the drivers' livelihoods.