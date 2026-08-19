Action Against Auto-Rickshaw, Taxi Drivers From Tomorrow If They Don't Know Marathi: Pratap Sarnaik
Sarnaik, who is the Maharashtra Transport Minister, also clarified that the government does not intend for this rule to affect the drivers' livelihoods.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Mumbai: It has now become mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to possess a working knowledge of Marathi, and checks to verify this will begin tomorrow.
Instead of immediately revoking the licenses of drivers unable to speak functional Marathi, they will first be issued a notice and granted a one-month period to learn the language. If the required proficiency in Marathi is not acquired within this timeframe, the driver's badge and license will be suspended for up to three months, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Wednesday.
He announced this following a meeting with Transport Department officials at Mantralaya. The decision taken by the Transport Department on August 12, 2026, will be implemented starting tomorrow. Sarnaik also clarified that the government does not intend for this rule to affect the drivers' livelihoods.
"If an inspection reveals that a rickshaw driver lacks knowledge of conversational Marathi, a notice will be issued to him first. He will be given a one-month period to learn the language. If the driver is still unable to speak conversational Marathi after that month, his badge and license will be suspended for up to three months in accordance with the rules," Sarnaik said.
The 'Vayuveg Pathak' (Flying Squad) will inspect drivers and instructions have been issued to all RTO officers in the state to strictly implement the regulations outlined in the official gazette.
Sarnaik issued a stern warning: "Arrogance and high-handedness will be met with a response strictly within the bounds of the law. As a minister, I will ensure that any action taken adheres to the legal framework. No one is above the law; appropriate legal action will be taken against those who violate the rules."
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