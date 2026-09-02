ETV Bharat / state

Acting on Supreme Court Directive, Expert Panel Begins Comprehensive Safety Audit of Mullaperiyar Dam

The specialised committee is chaired by Balraj Joshi, former chairman and managing director of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). The other distinguished members of the expert team include Gopal Dhawan, former executive director of NHPC; Prof. M.L. Sharma from IIT Roorkee; Gulshan Raj, former chairman of the Ganga Flood Control Commission; and Ashutosh Dash, former engineer-in-chief of the Odisha Water Resources Department.

A five-member expert panel initiated the evaluation on Tuesday morning, departing by boat for the dam site around 10 am. From September 1 to September 3, the three-day assessment will thoroughly evaluate the dam's structural integrity, seismic resistance, and overall operational safety.

During the field evaluation, the panel is conducting direct physical inspections across the dam’s vital components, including the main dam, baby dam, spillways, and dam gallery. Given the reservoir's advanced age, the experts are paying close attention to the strength of the foundation, seepage levels, and the condition of the cement grouting.

Assessing the ageing structure’s earthquake resilience and overall structural stability remains a primary focus of this safety audit. Following the technical field assessments, the expert panel will hold extensive consultations with high-ranking officials from the Water Resources Departments of both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The committee is scheduled to return to Delhi from Thekkady on September 4. According to the Kerala Water Resources Department, a high-level meeting will subsequently be convened in New Delhi to deliberate on the committee's findings and determine further actions. The study report submitted by the panel will also be placed before the Supreme Court, which is expected to pave the way for crucial decisions during the court's upcoming hearings on the Mullaperiyar issue.

Throughout these proceedings, Kerala remains firm on its stance that constructing a new dam is the only permanent solution to ensure the safety of populations residing along the banks of the Periyar River. Adhering to its guiding policy of "Water for Tamil Nadu, Safety for Kerala," the state will strongly press its case before the expert committee for a rigorous safety evaluation, prioritising the protection of human life above all else.