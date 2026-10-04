ETV Bharat / state

Acid-Laden Tanker Catches Fire After Overturning On Rajasthan Highway; Driver Charred To Death

Dungarpur: In a horrific road accident reported from Rajasthan, a driver was charred to death after a chemical-laden tanker overturned and caught fire on the National Highway-48 in Dungarpur on Sunday.

Bichhiwara Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Deval stated that the tanker moving from Baroda towards Uttar Pradesh was loaded with acid when it overturned. The tanker caught fire with the spilling chemical further intensifying the flames, he said.

The mishap took place within the jurisdiction of the Bichhiwara police station near Goga Mod where the speeding chemical tanker overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Acid-laden tanker catches fire after overturning on National Highway-48 in Dungarpur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

SHO Devendra Deval said that while the driver remained trapped inside after the accident, the tanker's front windshield had shattered. This allowed the cleaner to escape and save his life. The cleaner attempted to rescue the driver, but the intensity of the fire prevented him from getting close, and the driver burned to death, he said adding the injured cleaner was rushed to the hospital.

According to Deval, the two individuals were maternal uncle and nephew. Both hailed from Pura Tanda in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. A fire brigade was dispatched from Dungarpur to the scene. Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after a strenuous effort. Once the fire was extinguished, the police had the wrecked tanker removed from the road and gradually restored the flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is being investigated.