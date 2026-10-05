ETV Bharat / state

Acid Attack On 22-Year-Old Woman In Chhattisgarh's Balod

Balod: A 22-year-old woman preparing for competitive examinations was injured after an unidentified man threw acid at her in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Monday.

The woman, daughter of a driver posted in the police, suffered burns on her face and both hands. She was rushed to the district hospital, from where she was later referred to Raipur for further treatment. According to initial information, the student is preparing for competitive exams. She had gone to the e-library for her studies, and was returning home when the miscreant stopped her and threw acid on her.

Balod SP Kiran Chauhan said he has formed police teams to arrest the accused. "Police teams are conducting a cordon and search operation to apprehend the accused," he said. Chauhan said police are gathering all necessary information and also examining the CCTV footage from the area where the incident occurred. The motive of the attack remains unclear, he said.

Sources said no one came forward to help the girl when the suspect blocked her path. The girl somehow managed to escape and save herself. The main Opposition Congress strongly condemned the acid attack and expressed concern over the law and order situation in the BJP-ruled state.

Acid Attack Incidents In Chhattisgarh

August 18, 2026: A suspect attacked a woman with acid during Kanwar Yatra in Durg