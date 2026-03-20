ETV Bharat / state

Acid Attack: Chitradurga Auto-Rickshaw Driver Throws Acid On Wife, Minor Daughter And Three Others; Probe Launched

Mohammed Suhail, 44, an auto driver and resident of Nehru Nagar, has identified as the accused ( ETV Bharat )

Chitradurga: In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a man allegedly attacked five people, including his estranged wife and minor daughter, with acid, after assaulting his wife with a machete in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The accused is currently absconding, police said.

The incident occurred at Malappanahatti locality in Chitradurga city. The accused, identified as 44-year-old Mohammed Suhail, happens to be an auto-rickshaw driver from Nehrunagar.

According to police, Suhail and his wife Tasina Banu had been living separately for the last eight months owing to a family dispute.

Tasina had travelled from Bengaluru to Chitradurga to attend a festival and was staying at her sister Nagma Naik's house along with her sister Neha and their children. After he came to know about her visit, Suhail allegedly barged into the house and attacked Tasina with a machete.

When Tasina’s sisters intervened to stop the assault, the accused allegedly threw acid he had brought with him, injuring five people - Tasina, her elder sister Nagma, younger sister Neha, Neha’s four-year-old daughter, and Suhail’s 11-year-old daughter. He then fled the scene.