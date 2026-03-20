Acid Attack: Chitradurga Auto-Rickshaw Driver Throws Acid On Wife, Minor Daughter And Three Others; Probe Launched
Suhail, an auto-rickshaw driver, and his wife Tasina Banu had been living separately for the last eight months owing to a family dispute.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Chitradurga: In a shocking incident of domestic violence, a man allegedly attacked five people, including his estranged wife and minor daughter, with acid, after assaulting his wife with a machete in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Thursday. The accused is currently absconding, police said.
The incident occurred at Malappanahatti locality in Chitradurga city. The accused, identified as 44-year-old Mohammed Suhail, happens to be an auto-rickshaw driver from Nehrunagar.
According to police, Suhail and his wife Tasina Banu had been living separately for the last eight months owing to a family dispute.
Tasina had travelled from Bengaluru to Chitradurga to attend a festival and was staying at her sister Nagma Naik's house along with her sister Neha and their children. After he came to know about her visit, Suhail allegedly barged into the house and attacked Tasina with a machete.
When Tasina’s sisters intervened to stop the assault, the accused allegedly threw acid he had brought with him, injuring five people - Tasina, her elder sister Nagma, younger sister Neha, Neha’s four-year-old daughter, and Suhail’s 11-year-old daughter. He then fled the scene.
All five victims sustained serious burn injuries. They were initially rushed to Chitradurga District Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere for advanced treatment.
Under treatment at the hospital, Tasina demanded strict punishment for the accused. "I gave him many chances to rebuild our life together, but his violent behaviour continued. Unable to bear it, I moved to Bengaluru. He stayed back in Chitradurga and has now committed this atrocity," she said.
Chitradurga District Superintendent of Police Ranjit Kumar Bandaru visited the spot and confirmed that a case has been registered under the Kote police station limits.
"An acid attack incident has been reported. The accused, Mohammed Suhail, had been living separately from his wife for eight months. When she came to her sister's house, he attempted to attack her. He threw an acid bottle he had brought, causing burn injuries to those present. He had also carried a machete to attack his wife. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him. Appropriate legal action will be taken," the SP said.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests the accused held a grudge despite the couple's separation and had come prepared to carry out the attack. A manhunt has been launched to nab accused Suhail, the official added.