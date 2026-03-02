ETV Bharat / state

Accused In YouTuber Salim Vasti Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Police Encounter

By Shehzad Abid

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Zeeshan, the accused in the attempted murder of YouTuber Salim Wastik, was killed in a police encounter in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, the encounter took place between the police and two suspects involved in the attack, during which one of the suspects managed to escape. Zeeshan, a 24-year-old resident of Amroha, carried a reward of Rs one lakh announced by the police.

Encounter In Loni

According to the police, after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered, an investigation was initiated, and CCTV footage, along with inputs from locals, helped identify the suspects, who were seen riding a motorcycle. Based on specific intelligence that the accused might return to the Loni area to commit another crime, police teams set up barricades and launched checking operations.

During the check, personnel from Loni police station and the rural Special Operations Group (SOG) spotted two individuals riding a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police and attempted to flee. In the process, their motorcycle slipped, and they fell.