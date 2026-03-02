Accused In YouTuber Salim Vasti Attack Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad Police Encounter
Zeeshan was killed in an encounter after a CCTV-led probe into the attack on YouTuber Salim Vasti; the second suspect is still absconding.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
By Shehzad Abid
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Zeeshan, the accused in the attempted murder of YouTuber Salim Wastik, was killed in a police encounter in Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, police said.
According to the police, the encounter took place between the police and two suspects involved in the attack, during which one of the suspects managed to escape. Zeeshan, a 24-year-old resident of Amroha, carried a reward of Rs one lakh announced by the police.
Encounter In Loni
According to the police, after the First Information Report (FIR) was registered, an investigation was initiated, and CCTV footage, along with inputs from locals, helped identify the suspects, who were seen riding a motorcycle. Based on specific intelligence that the accused might return to the Loni area to commit another crime, police teams set up barricades and launched checking operations.
During the check, personnel from Loni police station and the rural Special Operations Group (SOG) spotted two individuals riding a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police and attempted to flee. In the process, their motorcycle slipped, and they fell.
Police asked both suspects to surrender, but they continued firing at the police team. In retaliatory firing by the police, one suspect was injured while the other managed to escape from the spot. The injured accused identified himself as Zeeshan during questioning. A knife, a country-made pistol, cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the encounter site.
Zeeshan was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. According to Ghazaibad Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire and are undergoing treatment.
Zeeshan was wanted in connection with the stabbing of 50-year-old YouTuber Salim Wastik, who was attacked in his office in the Ali Garden area shortly after morning prayers by two helmeted assailants riding a motorcycle. Ahmed was stabbed multiple times, sustaining serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition.
An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Salim’s son, Usman. Seven people were named in the case, including an AIMIM leader identified as Ajgar, along with Ashraf, Shahrukh, Sonu and Bhati Builder. Preliminary investigations suggested the attack may have been linked to Ahmed's videos in which he identified himself as an 'Ex-Muslim'. Authorities are also examining personal enmity and ideological differences as possible motives.
Police analysed CCTV footage and conducted raids across Delhi and Ghaziabad to track down the suspects.
Also Read: