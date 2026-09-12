ETV Bharat / state

Accused In Fake PMO ID Case Used ChatGPT To Forge I-Card And Got Entry In Jio Mall

The accused Rohan Parekh, has admitted to the police, to have used ChatGPT to create a fake PMO I-D to gain entry in a mall in Mumbai close to the venue where PM Narendra Modi was to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2026 on September 8 ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Police had arrested a 24-year-old youth from Jio World Plaza Mall in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), who tried to get entry using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card and was accompanied with an armed bodyguard. The arrested youth, identified as Rohan Parekh, confessed to the police in court that he had created the forged documents with the help of ChatGPT.

Police sources said, "The youth has confessed to fabricating these documents using ChatGPT. He did this to boost his confidence and enhance his social standing among his family and in society."

Parekh, the accused in this case, and his alleged bodyguard Dilip Kunde were produced before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate DS Khedekar on Friday.

The case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 on September 8, organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which is in the Jio World Plaza complex at BKC. On the eve of the event, Rohan Parekh claimed to be an official associated with the PMO.

Kunde, who accompanied him, was introduced as Parikh's bodyguard. However, during a security check, a loaded revolver and live cartridges were found in the possession of Kunde. Security agencies were alerted, and both individuals were detained.