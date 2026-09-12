Accused In Fake PMO ID Case Used ChatGPT To Forge I-Card And Got Entry In Jio Mall
Both the accused have refuted the police arguments and moved to seek bail.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
Mumbai: Police had arrested a 24-year-old youth from Jio World Plaza Mall in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), who tried to get entry using a fake Prime Minister's Office (PMO) identity card and was accompanied with an armed bodyguard. The arrested youth, identified as Rohan Parekh, confessed to the police in court that he had created the forged documents with the help of ChatGPT.
Police sources said, "The youth has confessed to fabricating these documents using ChatGPT. He did this to boost his confidence and enhance his social standing among his family and in society."
Parekh, the accused in this case, and his alleged bodyguard Dilip Kunde were produced before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate DS Khedekar on Friday.
The case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 on September 8, organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, which is in the Jio World Plaza complex at BKC. On the eve of the event, Rohan Parekh claimed to be an official associated with the PMO.
Kunde, who accompanied him, was introduced as Parikh's bodyguard. However, during a security check, a loaded revolver and live cartridges were found in the possession of Kunde. Security agencies were alerted, and both individuals were detained.
They were questioned, and Parekh admitted the PMO-related identity card was fake. Consequently, a case was registered against both the accused, and they were arrested.
Used ChatGPT to make a fake i-card
Police produced both accused in the court on Friday and sought an extension of their police custody. They informed the court that a technical examination of the seized electronic devices is underway and that a search for the absconding accused is in progress. The police claimed the documents in English linked to the PMO were found during a search of Parekh's residence in Mumbai.
They also stated that an examination of his mobile phone revealed search history related to drafting PMO correspondence with the help of ChatGPT. The police argued that further police custody was necessary to investigate whether the forged PMO documents or identity cards created by Parekh had been used elsewhere.
Meanwhile, the accused has refuted the police arguments and moved to seek bail. Senior Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing the accused, informed the court, "The accused had admitted to personally preparing the documents in question. Since no one else was involved, there was no need for further police custody."
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded both accused to judicial custody. A hearing on these bail applications is scheduled to take place soon.
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