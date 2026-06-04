ETV Bharat / state

Accused In Chandranath Rath Murder Case Surrenders In Ballia Court, Sent To Mau Jail

Ballia: Gyanendra Singh alias Manu, who has been named as an accused in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the West Bengal Chief Minister, surrendered before a court in Ballia on Thursday.

Singh appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Kumar, who also presides over cases under the Gangsters Act. Following the proceedings, the court sent him to Mau Jail under judicial custody.

The accused had been wanted by several agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Special Task Force (STF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local police, which had been conducting searches to trace him.

Two men from Ballia have already been arrested in the murder case. During the investigation, Singh's name came to light, after which the agencies intensified their search efforts.

However, Singh's surrender was linked to a separate Gangsters Act case registered against him in 2023 at Bansdih Road police station. A non-bailable warrant had been issued after he failed to appear before the court in that matter. He surrendered before the Gangster Court in connection with the pending warrant.