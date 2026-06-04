Accused In Chandranath Rath Murder Case Surrenders In Ballia Court, Sent To Mau Jail
Singh appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Kumar, who also presides over cases under the Gangsters Act.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
Ballia: Gyanendra Singh alias Manu, who has been named as an accused in the murder of Chandranath Rath, who was personal assistant to Suvendu Adhikari, who is now the West Bengal Chief Minister, surrendered before a court in Ballia on Thursday.
Singh appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Kumar, who also presides over cases under the Gangsters Act. Following the proceedings, the court sent him to Mau Jail under judicial custody.
The accused had been wanted by several agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Special Task Force (STF), the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the local police, which had been conducting searches to trace him.
Two men from Ballia have already been arrested in the murder case. During the investigation, Singh's name came to light, after which the agencies intensified their search efforts.
However, Singh's surrender was linked to a separate Gangsters Act case registered against him in 2023 at Bansdih Road police station. A non-bailable warrant had been issued after he failed to appear before the court in that matter. He surrendered before the Gangster Court in connection with the pending warrant.
Speaking to reporters after the surrender, Singh said he feared for his safety if arrested by the local police. "I chose to surrender before the court because I feared that the Bansdih Road police might stage an encounter. I wanted to surrender before the CBI and the STF in West Bengal. The investigation should be fair, and I have complete faith in the CBI," he said.
He also denied any involvement in the murder case. "I surrendered in the case in which the non-bailable warrant was issued against me. In the murder case of Suvendu Adhikari's PA, a person from my village, Mukesh Singh, is trying to frame me," he said.
His wife, Neha Singh, also maintained that her husband was innocent and expressed confidence in the central agency's probe. "My husband is innocent. I trust the CBI and believe it will conduct an impartial investigation. Both the West Bengal Police and the CBI had visited our home as part of the inquiry," she said.
Singh's lawyer said the surrender was related to the 2023 Gangsters Act case in which the warrant had been issued. He added that investigators from the CBI and West Bengal Police had questioned members of Singh's family during the ongoing probe into Rath's murder.
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