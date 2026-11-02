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Accused In Andhra Chainsaw Attack Nabbed After Encounter In Atmakur Forest Area

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Anantapur: Police on Sunday shot at and nabbed the man accused of attacking two girl students with a chainsaw inside their classroom, after he allegedly attacked personnel attempting to apprehend him in the Atmakur forest area, a senior police official said.

The accused, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two Class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31.

Anantapur SP Jagadeesh told PTI that police had been searching for him since Saturday and received information on Sunday evening, between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, that he was hiding on the outskirts of the Atmakur forest area. Based on the information, 15 police teams were formed, and two were sent to the forest area, he said, adding that when the personnel approached him, Hemant was allegedly in an intoxicated state and carrying a knife. Police initially warned him and subsequently fired shots into the air to bring him under control. However, he continued to resist and attacked one of the police inspectors, injuring him, the SP said.