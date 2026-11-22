ETV Bharat / state

Accused Driver Fired At Haridwar IB Official Due To Continued Harassment: Police

Vinod Negi, the accused driver after his arrest. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: Police probing the shooting case of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official by his driver in Uttarakhand's Haridwar said on Sunday that the accused was frustrated by the official's constant criticism and alleged harassment over five months, which led him to open fire.

The accused, Vinod Negi, tried to destroy evidence by mopping the floor of the office and changing his clothes. While he was preparing to flee the spot, personnel from the Kankhal police apprehended him and seized a .315-bore country-made pistol and a spent cartridge casing from his possession.

"The accused driver started mopping the office floor to evade detection by the police and even intended to change his clothes before fleeing the scene. However, alert police personnel apprehended the accused just in time," Kankhal police station in charge Devendra Singh Rawat said. He said a case of attempted murder with charges under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused based on the complaint of the victim, Superintendent of Police Chandra Prakash Nautiyal. The accused has been arrested and is being produced before the court, Rawat added.