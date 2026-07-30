Man Arrested For Theft Of Gold Crown, Cash From Ashram In Uttarakhand's Badrinath Shrine
The accused was apprehended by a police team and the stolen crown along with Rs 4,500 in cash was recovered from him, reports Girish Chandra.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
Chamoli: Police in Uttarakhand's Chamoli arrested a 57-year-old man for the theft of a gold, gem-studded crown of Lord Narayana, worth around Rs 5 lakh and cash from the Brahmarshi Sadhna Sangh Ashram in Badrinath shrine.
According to police, on July 27, Brahmachari Bhagwat Das of Brahmarshi Sadhna Sangh Ashram, filed a complaint at Badrinath police station alleging that Sadhu Raghavdas, who was staying at the ashram, stole the gold, gem-studded crown of Lord Narayana, worth approximately Rs 5 lakh along with cash on the night of July 24.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and initiated an investigation. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar formed a special team and directed it to arrest the accused and recover the stolen goods at the earliest. The team got into action and used technical evidence, information from local sources and raids to zero in on the accused.
During investigation, on July 29, based on information provided by a source, the team laid a siege near Badrish Ganga Vatika Gate (Hanumanchatti Road) and arrested Raghavdas (57), a resident of Munimpur village under Bhinga police station at Shravasti district in Uttar Pradesh.
बद्रीनाथ धाम में भगवान नारायण का ₹5 लाख मूल्य का सोने का मणि जड़ित मुकुट चोरी करने वाला शातिर अभियुक्त चमोली पुलिस की गिरफ्त में, मुकुट व नकदी बरामद pic.twitter.com/2VTPTurBvr— Chamoli Police Uttarakhand (@chamolipolice) July 30, 2026
Police said, on seeing the team, Raghavdas attempted to flee, but was apprehended. The team recovered the crown, Rs 4,500 in cash and a black bag used to carry the stolen goods from the accused. During interrogation, Raghavdas admitted to stealing the crown from the ashram and the cash from the bag of a person named Prabhudas, who was staying there, said Panwar.
The accused was presented in a court after the necessary legal proceedings. The investigating officer of the case was sub-inspector Bhupendra Prasad and the team comprised head constable Chandan Singh Nagarkoti, constables Vikas Juyal, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rajendra Rawat, Gaurav Rawat, and Sheeshpal Singh.
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