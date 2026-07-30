ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Theft Of Gold Crown, Cash From Ashram In Uttarakhand's Badrinath Shrine

Chamoli: Police in Uttarakhand's Chamoli arrested a 57-year-old man for the theft of a gold, gem-studded crown of Lord Narayana, worth around Rs 5 lakh and cash from the Brahmarshi Sadhna Sangh Ashram in Badrinath shrine.

According to police, on July 27, Brahmachari Bhagwat Das of Brahmarshi Sadhna Sangh Ashram, filed a complaint at Badrinath police station alleging that Sadhu Raghavdas, who was staying at the ashram, stole the gold, gem-studded crown of Lord Narayana, worth approximately Rs 5 lakh along with cash on the night of July 24.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and initiated an investigation. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panwar formed a special team and directed it to arrest the accused and recover the stolen goods at the earliest. The team got into action and used technical evidence, information from local sources and raids to zero in on the accused.