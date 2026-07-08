ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun Assault Case Takes New Twist: Police Rule Out Electrocution, Hot Iron Rods Torture; One Arrested

Dehradun: The Dehradun police have dismissed allegations that a young man was subjected to electrocution and torture using a heated iron rod during an alleged assault in the city, saying medical evidence and the investigation conducted so far do not support those claims.

The development comes after a youth from the Jakhon area lodged a complaint at Patel Nagar Police Station alleging that he was assaulted and unlawfully confined by two men following a road accident on the evening of July 3.

According to the complaint, the victim was walking near Lal Pul when a speeding scooter allegedly driven by Ankur Valmiki collided with him, causing both the rider and his companion, identified as Sahil, to fall.

The complainant alleged that an argument broke out after the collision, during which the accused verbally abused and assaulted him. He further claimed that the two men forcibly took him to a shop in the Niranjanpur sabzi mandi (vegetable market), where they allegedly consumed alcohol and subjected him to further abuse.

The victim accused the men of electrocuting him, burning him with a heated iron rod and threatening him with serious bodily harm and death. He alleged that he was held against his will until around 3 AM before managing to escape and inform his family, following which he was admitted to Doon Hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the accused and initiated an investigation.