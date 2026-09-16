ETV Bharat / state

Man From Rajasthan's Alwar Held For Cyber Fraud Using Deepfake Video Of Tamil Nadu CM

Alwar: A cyber fraud case involving a deepfake video of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has come to light in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of using the deepfake video to collect money from people on the pretext of providing financial assistance to poor children.

The accused, identified as Saibu Khan, a resident of Butoli village under Laxmangarh police station limits, was arrested by Alwar Police and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police for further investigation.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch had registered a case involving the creation and use of a deepfake account of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in connection with cyber fraud.

A team led by a DSP-rank officer from the Tamil Nadu Police arrived in Alwar on September 11 to investigate the case. Alwar Police assisted the Tamil Nadu team in tracing and apprehending the accused.

According to police, Saibu allegedly created videos showing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister seeking financial assistance in the name of education, medical treatment and other support for poor children. He allegedly used these videos to solicit money and have the funds transferred to his account.

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