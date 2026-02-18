Accused Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman In Front Of Family After Throwing 'Chutney' Into Their Eyes In Pune
A kidnapping case has been registered at Bhigwan police said and a district-wide nakabandhi imposed to search for and arrest the accused.
Pune: A 21-year-old woman was abducted in broad daylight from a market in Bhigwan area in Indapur taluka of Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, triggering widespread protests and tension in the neighbourhood.
According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4 pm when the victim had gone shopping along with her mother and brother. Suddenly, a bike stopped beside them and two miscreants threw dry 'chutney' powder into the family's face, leaving them helpless. The accused even assaulted the woman's mother, and forcibly pushed her on the bike before fleeing from the scene.
A team from Bhigwan police station immediately reached the spot to investigate. A case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation is underway.
Pune Rural Police have cordoned the entire district to conduct a search operation while various police teams have been dispatched for the task.
"A case of kidnapping has been registered against two youths who had thrown the dry 'chutney' powder into the eyes of the victim, her mother and brother. The accused approached them on a bike and after injuring the trio, they forced the woman onto their vehicle and fled. Search operations are underway," a police official said.
Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police Pune Rural told ETV Bharat, "We have dispatched six teams to find the accused and the kidnapped woman. Confidential and technical investigation is underway. The accused does not have a criminal background. Investigation reveals that both were neighbours and were in contact."
Police said a route map spanning 165 km has been prepared to focus on probe and search operation within this periphery. Also, a district-wide nakabandhi has been imposed, they said.
Meanwhile, the incident has triggered anger among residents of the area and the relatives of the kidnapped woman. They staged a sit-in protest in front of the Bhigwan police station and some enraged villagers also set fire on the Pune-Solapur highway, after blocking traffic for a few hours, creating law and order problem in the entire area. Additional police personnel have been deployed to handle the situation, police said.
The police said, they had not given permission for any protest march. "We promised the representatives of every community that the police were looking into the matter. No permission was given to Jan Akrosh Morcha to undertake any morcha. We have cautioned everyone, that no one should incite fear and tension," said Gill.
On the other hand, Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congres Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader and Pune MP has appealed to the residents to remain calm in Bhigwan. In a message she appealed, "Everyone should maintain peace, people should not believe in rumours. Superintendent of Police should immediately circulate a video urging people to remain peaceful and calm."
