Accused Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman In Front Of Family After Throwing 'Chutney' Into Their Eyes In Pune

Pune: A 21-year-old woman was abducted in broad daylight from a market in Bhigwan area in Indapur taluka of Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, triggering widespread protests and tension in the neighbourhood.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 4 pm when the victim had gone shopping along with her mother and brother. Suddenly, a bike stopped beside them and two miscreants threw dry 'chutney' powder into the family's face, leaving them helpless. The accused even assaulted the woman's mother, and forcibly pushed her on the bike before fleeing from the scene.

A team from Bhigwan police station immediately reached the spot to investigate. A case has been registered against the suspects and an investigation is underway.

Pune Rural Police have cordoned the entire district to conduct a search operation while various police teams have been dispatched for the task.

"A case of kidnapping has been registered against two youths who had thrown the dry 'chutney' powder into the eyes of the victim, her mother and brother. The accused approached them on a bike and after injuring the trio, they forced the woman onto their vehicle and fled. Search operations are underway," a police official said.