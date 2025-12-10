ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed As Cars Gutted After Collision In UP's Barabanki

Barabanki: As many as five persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday.

The mishap occurred as a speeding Maruti Brezza rammed into a parked Wagon R from the rear. The impact was so severe that first the Wagon R and then the Brezza caught fire. The incident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway near Kudwa village under Subeha police station area, said police.

Police said the Wagon R car was parked on the side of the Purvanchal Expressway. The car's occupants including a few children had got down from the car to drink water. A Brezza car heading towards Lucknow hit the Wagon R from behind. Five persons including a woman and a teenage girl were killed in the mishap.