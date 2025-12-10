Five Killed As Cars Gutted After Collision In UP's Barabanki
The incident occurred on Purvanchal Expressway as a speeding Brezza hit a Wagon R, parked on the roadside from the rear.
Barabanki: As many as five persons were killed while four others sustained injuries in a road mishap on Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday.
The mishap occurred as a speeding Maruti Brezza rammed into a parked Wagon R from the rear. The impact was so severe that first the Wagon R and then the Brezza caught fire. The incident occurred on the Purvanchal Expressway near Kudwa village under Subeha police station area, said police.
Police said the Wagon R car was parked on the side of the Purvanchal Expressway. The car's occupants including a few children had got down from the car to drink water. A Brezza car heading towards Lucknow hit the Wagon R from behind. Five persons including a woman and a teenage girl were killed in the mishap.
Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said one of the cars was registered in Ghaziabad and the other in Delhi. Police said both the cars were completely gutted in the mishap.
The deceased were identified as Gulishtha (49), wife of Javed Ashraf from Varanasi, Ashraf's daughter Samreen (22) and minors Ilma Khan (12), Ziyan (10) and Isha (6).
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident. He instructed officials to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief work and provide proper treatment to the injured.
