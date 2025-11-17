ETV Bharat / state

Accident On Navale Bridge After MP Mohol Announces Few Measures

Pune: Navale Bridge in Pune continues to be plagued with accidents as a container collided with four to five vehicles on the Pune-Satara highway on Friday.

Just as people were barely recovering from the horrible accident on Thursday, wherein two containers went up in flames along with other vehicles, killing seven people, another catastrophe occurred on the afternoon of November 17, close to the Navale Bridge.

The accident occurred close to the Bhumkar Bridge, in which a container hit four to five cars. The cars sustained significant damage; however, the people in the cars survived a close brush and sustained injuries, police said.

For the past few years, there have been frequent accidents at Pune's Navale Bridge, and there have been calls for long-term fixes. Over 200 accidents have happened over the past eight years, and over 80 people have been killed. Commuters and local elected representatives had demanded, the government provide permanent solutions in order to prevent accidents in future.

In this regard, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol said, Navale Bridge will now have six speed guns instead of three, and the speed limit will be restricted to 30 kilometres per hour. The tracks will be examined at the toll plaza in Khed Shivapur.