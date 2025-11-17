Accident On Navale Bridge After MP Mohol Announces Few Measures
Last Thursday, seven people were killed in a freak accident at the Navale bridge on the Pune-Satara highway
Pune: Navale Bridge in Pune continues to be plagued with accidents as a container collided with four to five vehicles on the Pune-Satara highway on Friday.
Just as people were barely recovering from the horrible accident on Thursday, wherein two containers went up in flames along with other vehicles, killing seven people, another catastrophe occurred on the afternoon of November 17, close to the Navale Bridge.
The accident occurred close to the Bhumkar Bridge, in which a container hit four to five cars. The cars sustained significant damage; however, the people in the cars survived a close brush and sustained injuries, police said.
For the past few years, there have been frequent accidents at Pune's Navale Bridge, and there have been calls for long-term fixes. Over 200 accidents have happened over the past eight years, and over 80 people have been killed. Commuters and local elected representatives had demanded, the government provide permanent solutions in order to prevent accidents in future.
In this regard, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol said, Navale Bridge will now have six speed guns instead of three, and the speed limit will be restricted to 30 kilometres per hour. The tracks will be examined at the toll plaza in Khed Shivapur.
A team of officials, along with Mohol, had paid a visit to study the terrain to suggest measures to be taken immediately. It was also decided that the load carried by heavy vehicles will be checked at regular intervals. This information was given by Mohol.
An emergency meeting was called by Mohol at the Circuit House. Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and officers of all important departments connected with roads, highways and transport were present in this meeting.
Mohol told reporters, "It was an unfortunate accident, and we inspected that entire area immediately. We assessed in detail as to the measures that could be taken immediately to prevent any mishaps in future, in this area. We got inputs from the Pune Police Commissioner, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), municipal authorities, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officers, and Regional Transport Office (RTO) officers," Mohol said.
He added that orders have been given to remove any encroachments from the service road in this area. Mohol said, "Vehicles will not be allowed to be parked on this road. Regular road safety meetings under the chairmanship of (Pune) District Collector need to be held regularly. This has not happened in the past. We will assess this in the future, and the District Collector should hold a meeting once every two to three months."
