ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed As Car Rams Into Tree In UP's Saharanpur

The ill-fated car ( ETV Bharat )

Saharanpur: Four men, including two brothers, were killed after the car in which they were travelling went out of control, and rammed into a tree in Behat locality of Saharanpur.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) said on Saturday evening, a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a tree on the Maa Shakambari Road under Behat police station area. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and all four occupants died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Manish (26), Vijay (28), Jagdish (27), and Sonu (29).

