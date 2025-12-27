Four Killed As Car Rams Into Tree In UP's Saharanpur
The car was speeding and the impact of the collision was such that it was completely destroyed and all its occupants died on the spot.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 9:20 PM IST
Saharanpur: Four men, including two brothers, were killed after the car in which they were travelling went out of control, and rammed into a tree in Behat locality of Saharanpur.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) said on Saturday evening, a speeding car went out of control and crashed into a tree on the Maa Shakambari Road under Behat police station area. The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely destroyed, and all four occupants died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Manish (26), Vijay (28), Jagdish (27), and Sonu (29).
Manish and Vijay, residents of Chilkana in Saharanpur, were brothers, while Jagdish was from Gagalhedi, and Sonu was from Fatehpur in the same district. They were returning from Shakambari and were enroute to Behat when the accident occurred. The car was completely wrecked in the accident, and the bodies of all four deceased were trapped inside.
They had to be extracted by cutting into the vehicle with a power tool, said Sagar. He stated that the deceased were identified based on papers found in the car occupants' pockets. The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Initial investigations indicate that speeding was the cause of the accident. Police are investigating all aspects. Traffic on Maa Shakambhari Road was disrupted for some time after the accident. The police removed the damaged vehicle and restored traffic on the road.
