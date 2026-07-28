Three Killed, 13 Injured After Truck Rams Stationary Van In Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram
The accident took place late Monday night when a speeding truck coming from the Visakhapatnam side rammed a van carrying 16 people.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Vizianagaram: Three persons were killed and 13 others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into a stationary van in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh late on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred when the truck coming from the Visakhapatnam side rammed the van, which was parked near Chelluru after picking up additional passengers from Boddavalasa at Ainaada Junction.
According to a police officer, the van was carrying 16 people from three families who were travelling to Rayagada for a temple visit. The impact was so severe that the truck dragged the van for nearly 500 metres, said a police officer.
The deceased have been identified as Chintapalli Rambabu alias Ramunaidu (50) and Majji Narayana Rao (50), both residents of Bochapeta and eight-year-old B Mohana Naidu.
According to a police officer, the victims were all daily wage labourers and belonged to Bochapeta in Padmanabham Mandal of Visakhapatnam district, Boddavalasa in Denkada, and Chelluru in Vizianagaram district.
The injured were shifted to nearby Maharaja Hospital for treatment. Among them, two suffered fracture on their legs, while one person remains in critical condition.
The deceased Rambabu and Narayana Rao earned their livelihood as painters, while Mohana Naidu's father, Ramesh, also worked in the same job. The three families were close friends and had planned the pilgrimage together, said police officials.
Rural Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar said police have registered a case and are collecting further details. An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Also Read: