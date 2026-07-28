ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, 13 Injured After Truck Rams Stationary Van In Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

The van which was hit by a speeding truck in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district ( ETV Bharat )

Vizianagaram: Three persons were killed and 13 others were injured after a speeding truck crashed into a stationary van in Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh late on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred when the truck coming from the Visakhapatnam side rammed the van, which was parked near Chelluru after picking up additional passengers from Boddavalasa at Ainaada Junction.

According to a police officer, the van was carrying 16 people from three families who were travelling to Rayagada for a temple visit. The impact was so severe that the truck dragged the van for nearly 500 metres, said a police officer.

The deceased have been identified as Chintapalli Rambabu alias Ramunaidu (50) and Majji Narayana Rao (50), both residents of Bochapeta and eight-year-old B Mohana Naidu.

According to a police officer, the victims were all daily wage labourers and belonged to Bochapeta in Padmanabham Mandal of Visakhapatnam district, Boddavalasa in Denkada, and Chelluru in Vizianagaram district.