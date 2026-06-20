ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies In Scuffle With Passengers While Boarding Train At Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death during a scuffle with other passengers while boarding the general compartment of Haridwar-bound Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station.

The incident occurred at platform no 3 of the railway station. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said, as soon as the Yoga Express stopped at platform number 3 at around 6 am on Saturday, a fierce scuffle broke out among passengers to board the general compartment. During this, Pankaj got into an altercation with some passengers.

The altercation escalated to the point where the other passengers kicked and punched him. Security personnel present at the spot intervened, rescued Pankaj from the crowd and pulled him to the floor away from the train. However, the personnel left Pankaj on the platform and moved on.