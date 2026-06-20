Man Dies In Scuffle With Passengers While Boarding Train At Delhi's Shahdara Railway Station
The victim, Pankaj Dhama was mercilessly thrashed by passengers while he was trying to board the general compartment of Yoga Express at platform no 3.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was beaten to death during a scuffle with other passengers while boarding the general compartment of Haridwar-bound Yoga Express at Shahdara railway station.
The incident occurred at platform no 3 of the railway station. The deceased was identified as Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
Sources said, as soon as the Yoga Express stopped at platform number 3 at around 6 am on Saturday, a fierce scuffle broke out among passengers to board the general compartment. During this, Pankaj got into an altercation with some passengers.
The altercation escalated to the point where the other passengers kicked and punched him. Security personnel present at the spot intervened, rescued Pankaj from the crowd and pulled him to the floor away from the train. However, the personnel left Pankaj on the platform and moved on.
Even as Pankaj kept writhing in pain, nobody came forward to his assistance. Later, the Old Delhi railway police station (PS ODRS) was informed of the violent altercation on the platform.
New Delhi Railway DCP Sachin Sharma said, "When the investigating officer (IO) arrived at the spot, it came to fore that the victim, Pankaj Dhama, a resident of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, had been brutally assaulted by fellow passengers while boarding Yoga Express. Pankaj was rushed to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead (MLC No 1645/12/26). The police took prompt action in the matter. A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS.'
According to the preliminary medical report and police investigation, Pankaj suffered critical internal injuries during the assault, which contributed to his death. Police are trying to identify the accused based on CCTV footage from the railway station and the viral video. The process of handing over the body to the family is underway after the postmortem, Sharma said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising questions about the alleged negligence of security personnel.
Also Read
Man Killed, His Body Buried In Sand At Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund