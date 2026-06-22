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Access To Clean Water A Fundamental Right, Says Bombay HC; Flags Scarcity In Maharashtra

The bench was hearing petitions over the issue of deaths of infants, pregnant and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in the tribal Melghat area

bombay hc clean water access
Bombay High Court (ETV Bharat)
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By PTI

Published : June 22, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: Access to clean and potable water is a fundamental right, the Bombay High Court on Monday said while expressing concern over water scarcity in the state, and sought to know from the government when the issue would be resolved.

A bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing a bunch of petitions over the issue of deaths of infants, pregnant and lactating mothers due to malnutrition in the tribal Melghat area of Amravati district in the Vidarbha region.

The court was informed that amid soaring summer temperatures, the area was severely affected due to a shortage of clean and potable water. In the last hearing in April, the court was informed that 13 persons had died in the area due to consumption of contaminated water.

The government informed the bench on Monday that potable water tankers were being provided periodically, but the petitioners said the supply was erratic. The high court then said the government was not doing any "favours" by providing water tankers.

"Access to clean and potable water is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution, and the government has a duty to provide the same to all its citizens. Not just the Melghat region but the entire state is facing the issue of water scarcity," it said.

The court directed the government to inform it by when the issue would be resolved and what steps it has taken on the same, and posted the matter for further hearing on Tuesday.

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TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA WATER CRISIS
BOMBAY HIGH COURT CLEAN WATER
BOMBAY HC ON WATER SCARCITY

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