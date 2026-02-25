ACB Raids House Of Jammu Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister's Brother
Sources said that the raid is linked to a disproportionate assets case, but there was not official statement in this regard.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
Jammu: Anti-corruption Bureau raided on Wednesday raided the house of Vijay Choudhary, brother of Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in a case allegedly linked to disproportionate assets here, official sources said.
A team of ACB sleuths reached Vijay's residence located in Santokh Vihar, Talo Kalo Chak area of Jammu early in the morning and searched the premises. It was not immediately known whether the team seized any documents during the searches.
According to sources, the raid is said to have been conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets. However, there was no official confirmation by the ACB in this regard.
Vijay Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister's brother is posted as an inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and was transferred to Ladakh in September last year.
Reacting to the raid on the house of his brother, Dy CM, Surinder Choudhary said that the move by the ACB was "aimed at stalling the promotion" of his brother.
"My brother has faced militancy where no other cop would dare to go. While cops who sat in their cosy rooms have enjoyed promotion over the years, my brother's promotion was stalled. The raids are part of that conspiracy," he said.
Choudhary appeared to link the raid with the operation of a stone crusher co-owned by the son of his brother Vijay Choudhary.
"If my nephew is operating the crusher, is it a sin? If my own son wants to set up a business, I won't hesitate to help him setting a decent one," he added.
Read More: