ACB Raids House Of Jammu Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

Jammu: Anti-corruption Bureau raided on Wednesday raided the house of Vijay Choudhary, brother of Jammu and Kashmir deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in a case allegedly linked to disproportionate assets here, official sources said.

A team of ACB sleuths reached Vijay's residence located in Santokh Vihar, Talo Kalo Chak area of Jammu early in the morning and searched the premises. It was not immediately known whether the team seized any documents during the searches.

According to sources, the raid is said to have been conducted in connection with a disproportionate assets. However, there was no official confirmation by the ACB in this regard.

Vijay Choudhary, the Deputy Chief Minister's brother is posted as an inspector in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and was transferred to Ladakh in September last year.