ETV Bharat / state

ACB Raids 19 Locations Linked To Ex-Minister Nehru, Brother Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday conducted raids at 19 locations in Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore related to DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his brother Ravichandran. Nehru currently holds the important position of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

In Chennai, officials carried out searches at premises in Mylapore, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Anna Nagar and Abhiramapuram, among other areas. Simultaneously, ACB sleuths arrived in four vehicles at Nehru's residence in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchirappalli and began searching the house and other properties linked to him.

Properties connected to Ravichandran were also covered in the operation. Nehru, who was away when the searches began, returned to his Thillai Nagar residence after receiving information about the raids.

Officials continued examining the premises and documents as part of the operation. The timing of the searches has also attracted considerable political attention as they are taking place while the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is in session.

Meanwhile, former minister Anbil Mahesh, mayor Anbazhagan, DMK executives and volunteers, including council members, reached Nehru's residence.

Tension prevailed outside the house as party workers gathered in large numbers while the searches continued inside the premises.