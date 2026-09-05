ACB Raids 19 Locations Linked To Ex-Minister Nehru, Brother Across Tamil Nadu
The latest operation comes after the I-T Department and the ED had conducted searches in connection with allegations involving irregularities in the award of tenders.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Chennai: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday conducted raids at 19 locations in Chennai, Trichy and Coimbatore related to DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister K N Nehru and his brother Ravichandran. Nehru currently holds the important position of Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.
In Chennai, officials carried out searches at premises in Mylapore, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Anna Nagar and Abhiramapuram, among other areas. Simultaneously, ACB sleuths arrived in four vehicles at Nehru's residence in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchirappalli and began searching the house and other properties linked to him.
Properties connected to Ravichandran were also covered in the operation. Nehru, who was away when the searches began, returned to his Thillai Nagar residence after receiving information about the raids.
Officials continued examining the premises and documents as part of the operation. The timing of the searches has also attracted considerable political attention as they are taking place while the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is in session.
Meanwhile, former minister Anbil Mahesh, mayor Anbazhagan, DMK executives and volunteers, including council members, reached Nehru's residence.
Tension prevailed outside the house as party workers gathered in large numbers while the searches continued inside the premises.
The latest operation comes after agencies including the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate had earlier conducted searches at locations associated with Nehru and Ravichandran in connection with allegations involving irregularities in the award of tenders.
On December 3, 2025, the Enforcement Directorate wrote to the Tamil Nadu DGP and Chief Secretary on the irregularities in tender and party funds, stating that corruption had taken place in various contracts, including housing for sanitation workers, road construction, NABARD projects, and hiring sanitation workers on a contractual basis, by accepting bribes in favour of certain companies.
Furthermore, the letter also mentioned that the government officials not only accepted bribes in cash but also in party funds. Specifically, in each contract, a commission of 7.5% to 10% of the contract amount was paid as bribes.
Stating that bribes worth Rs 1,020 crore had been exchanged in this way, the agency said relevant documents had also been submitted and recommended that action should be taken against Nehru, his brother Ravichandran, and related government officials.
ED filed a case in court after the letter went viral on social media, and an investigation is pending with the CBCID office.
Also Read