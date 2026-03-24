ACB Files Chargesheet In Formula E-Car Race Case, Names KTR & IAS Officer Arvind Kumar
It mentioned that Rs 55 crore was directly diverted to foreign companies, and BRS was paid Rs 45 crore by Ace NextGen via electoral bonds.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a chargesheet in the ACB court in Nampally of Hyderabad in the Formula E-car race case, naming BRS executive president KT Rama Rao (KTR) as the first accused (A1), IAS officer Arvind Kumar as the second accused (A2), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) former chief engineer BLN Reddy as the third accused (A3), sports consultant Kiran Malleshwar Rao as the fourth accused (A4), and UK-based Formula-E Operations (FEO) as the fifth accused A5.
The chargesheet filed on Monday states that Rs 55 crore was directly diverted to foreign companies in violation of the rules. It seems that the assignment of responsibilities to Ace NextGen, which had agreed with Formula E-Operations, and the receipt of Rs 45 crore in electoral bonds from that company to BRS in return, is part of the quid pro quo.
It is known that then Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had given permission for the prosecution of KTR in November 2025. The ACB had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, in connection with the Formula E-car race, based on which another case was registered by the ED. To this extent, Arvind Kumar, BLN Reddy and KTR were questioned by both ACB and ED officials. ACB officials said KTR and others have been accused of misappropriation of funds, fraud, complicity in a criminal conspiracy, and acting to benefit others.
A Formula-E car race was organised at Hussain Sagar in February 2023 during the BRS regime. A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Britain's FEO, Hyderabad-based Greenco subsidiary Ace NextGen, and the Municipal Administration (MAUD). To this end, MAUD was supposed to provide other infrastructure facilities, including track construction, for the organisation of Season 9, 10, 11, and 12 races in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar. Season 9 was organised on February 11, 2023.
However, various reasons led to differences between Ace NextGen and FEO, which informed the state government that the race was being stopped due to non-payment. With this, another new agreement was signed between FEO and MAUD under the leadership of Arvind Kumar on the orders of the then municipal minister KTR in October 2023. The agreement stated that a total of Rs 110 crores would be paid for the organisation of the race, including sponsor fees and taxes.
An undertaking was taken to spend another Rs 50 crores for municipal services and civil works. Thus, an agreement was reached to sanction Rs 160 crores from the funds related to the HMDA board. In this context, on October 3 and 11, 2023, the HMDA board transferred Rs. 45.71 crore in foreign currency from the general funds to the FEO for the management of Season 10.
The IT department imposed a fine of Rs 8.07 crore on HMDA, saying that this was done in violation of RBI regulations. The ACB registered a case in this matter after the Congress government came to power, and during the preliminary investigation, the HMDA Board stated in its FIR that a total of Rs. 54.88 crore was misused from the treasury. Following this, cases were registered against 10 people. While KTR, Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy were questioned twice by ACB officials, representatives of FOE were also questioned online.
This case took many dramatic turns. Since the race management company is based offshore, it is not possible to conclude the investigation without interrogating the representatives of the company. Since the ACB does not have the authority to investigate offshore, it conducted the process online and mentioned those details in the charge sheet.
Additionally, since Arvind Kumar is an IAS officer, the ACB had to wait a long time for permission from the DoPT to prosecute him. Investigators also had to wait a long time for the permission of the Governor to investigate KTR, who is a public representative.
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