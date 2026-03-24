ETV Bharat / state

ACB Files Chargesheet In Formula E-Car Race Case, Names KTR & IAS Officer Arvind Kumar

Hyderabad: Officials of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a chargesheet in the ACB court in Nampally of Hyderabad in the Formula E-car race case, naming BRS executive president KT Rama Rao (KTR) as the first accused (A1), IAS officer Arvind Kumar as the second accused (A2), Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) former chief engineer BLN Reddy as the third accused (A3), sports consultant Kiran Malleshwar Rao as the fourth accused (A4), and UK-based Formula-E Operations (FEO) as the fifth accused A5.

The chargesheet filed on Monday states that Rs 55 crore was directly diverted to foreign companies in violation of the rules. It seems that the assignment of responsibilities to Ace NextGen, which had agreed with Formula E-Operations, and the receipt of Rs 45 crore in electoral bonds from that company to BRS in return, is part of the quid pro quo.

It is known that then Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had given permission for the prosecution of KTR in November 2025. The ACB had registered an FIR on December 18, 2024, in connection with the Formula E-car race, based on which another case was registered by the ED. To this extent, Arvind Kumar, BLN Reddy and KTR were questioned by both ACB and ED officials. ACB officials said KTR and others have been accused of misappropriation of funds, fraud, complicity in a criminal conspiracy, and acting to benefit others.

A Formula-E car race was organised at Hussain Sagar in February 2023 during the BRS regime. A tripartite agreement was signed on October 25, 2022, between Britain's FEO, Hyderabad-based Greenco subsidiary Ace NextGen, and the Municipal Administration (MAUD). To this end, MAUD was supposed to provide other infrastructure facilities, including track construction, for the organisation of Season 9, 10, 11, and 12 races in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar. Season 9 was organised on February 11, 2023.

However, various reasons led to differences between Ace NextGen and FEO, which informed the state government that the race was being stopped due to non-payment. With this, another new agreement was signed between FEO and MAUD under the leadership of Arvind Kumar on the orders of the then municipal minister KTR in October 2023. The agreement stated that a total of Rs 110 crores would be paid for the organisation of the race, including sponsor fees and taxes.