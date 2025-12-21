ACB Detains Haryana Cyber Crime Police Personnel In Rajasthan With Suspected Extortion Cash
ACB director general Govind Gupta said cash worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from the Haryana police team during the check.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a major operation in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district and apprehended personnel of a police team from Haryana’s Sirsa Cyber Crime Police Station with suspected cash amounting to Rs 6 lakh, officials said on Sunday. The team was allegedly extorting money from people by threatening them in the name of cybercrime cases, they said.
The action followed a confidential complaint received by the ACB, which alleged that the team was returning to Haryana after collecting bribes.
ACB director general Govind Gupta said the operation was conducted late Saturday night by the Ajmer unit on the instructions of the ACB headquarters. “The apprehended team included Sub-Inspector Surendra Kumar of the Sirsa Cyber Crime Police Station and other staff members. They were travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number HR 24 GV 2222,” he said.
Gupta said the ACB received a tip-off that Haryana police personnel had come to Rajasthan on the pretext of investigating a cybercrime case registered in Haryana and searching for accused persons. During the probe, it was revealed that the team allegedly extorted illegal bribes from suspects by threatening them and was returning to Haryana with the money.
Acting on the information, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Ajmer Range Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahavir Singh Ranawat and led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Bhati. The team, headed by Circle Inspector (CI) Narendra Singh, conducted a surprise check near Trisingiya village in the Kuchaman City police station area.
During the check, cash worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from the Haryana police team. As the personnel failed to give a satisfactory explanation for the amount, it was suspected to be extortion money. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of Additional Director General (ADG) Smita Srivastava, and further legal action is being initiated, officials said.
Read More