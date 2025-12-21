ETV Bharat / state

ACB Detains Haryana Cyber Crime Police Personnel In Rajasthan With Suspected Extortion Cash

Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out a major operation in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district and apprehended personnel of a police team from Haryana’s Sirsa Cyber Crime Police Station with suspected cash amounting to Rs 6 lakh, officials said on Sunday. The team was allegedly extorting money from people by threatening them in the name of cybercrime cases, they said.

The action followed a confidential complaint received by the ACB, which alleged that the team was returning to Haryana after collecting bribes.

ACB director general Govind Gupta said the operation was conducted late Saturday night by the Ajmer unit on the instructions of the ACB headquarters. “The apprehended team included Sub-Inspector Surendra Kumar of the Sirsa Cyber Crime Police Station and other staff members. They were travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number HR 24 GV 2222,” he said.

Gupta said the ACB received a tip-off that Haryana police personnel had come to Rajasthan on the pretext of investigating a cybercrime case registered in Haryana and searching for accused persons. During the probe, it was revealed that the team allegedly extorted illegal bribes from suspects by threatening them and was returning to Haryana with the money.