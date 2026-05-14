ETV Bharat / state

ACB Court Summons KTR, Others On July 31 For Questioning In Formula E Car Race Case

Hyderabad: The Nampally ACB court on Thursday summoned to former minister KTR, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and three others for questioning on July 31 in the Formula E car race case.

Along with KTR, summons were also served to IAS officer Arvind Kumar, former HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy and sports consultant Kiran Malleswar Rao. According to the ACB chargesheet, KTR has been named as A1 in the case linked to the Formula E race conducted in 2023. Investigators alleged that nearly Rs 55 crore was transferred to a foreign company in violation of established rules and procedures.

The Formula E car race was held in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad following which ACB officials registered a case and investigated alleging that funds were transferred to a foreign organization, FEO, contrary to the rules. As part of the investigation, KTR, who was the then Municipal Minister, Arvind Kumar, who was the Principal Secretary, BLN Reddy, who was serving as the CEO of HMDA, along with Sports consultant Kiran Malleshwar Rao, and the FEO officials were questioned several times.