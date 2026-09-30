ETV Bharat / state

ACB Arrest Uncle-Nephew Duo, Detain Senior CGST Official In Tax Bribery Case In Rajasthan

Rajsamand: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) late Tuesday night caught the uncle-nephew duo who acted as middlemen and detained a senior official of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department for seeking bribes in the tax waivers.

The two arrested accused, Anil Pareek and Sushil Pareek, are uncle and nephew and were caught red-handed while accepting ₹25 lakh, part of a total ₹60 lakh bribe, for reducing a ₹3.12 crore CGST notice amount. The ACB also detained Sanwalram, a CGST Superintendent from Udaipur, from Suket in Kota.

During a search of the main accused Sanwalram's residence late Tuesday night, the ACB team recovered ₹17 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelry worth ₹18 lakh. Proceedings are now underway to produce all three accused before the ACB Special Court.

Himmat Singh Charan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ACB in Rajsamand, said that the arrests were made after a person had lodged a bribery complaint.

“A person had lodged a complaint that three firms registered in his father's name had received a show-cause notice for ₹3.12 crore from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department. He had contacted the CGST office in Udaipur to seek a reduction in the notice amount. A bribe was demanded by Anil in Rajsamand for reducing the CGST liability, following which arrests have been made,” said the ASP.