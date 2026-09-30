ACB Arrest Uncle-Nephew Duo, Detain Senior CGST Official In Tax Bribery Case In Rajasthan
Both cash and jewelry seized from the residence of the Udaipur CGST Superintendent in the bribery case, reports Laxman Singh Rathor.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Rajsamand: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) late Tuesday night caught the uncle-nephew duo who acted as middlemen and detained a senior official of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department for seeking bribes in the tax waivers.
The two arrested accused, Anil Pareek and Sushil Pareek, are uncle and nephew and were caught red-handed while accepting ₹25 lakh, part of a total ₹60 lakh bribe, for reducing a ₹3.12 crore CGST notice amount. The ACB also detained Sanwalram, a CGST Superintendent from Udaipur, from Suket in Kota.
During a search of the main accused Sanwalram's residence late Tuesday night, the ACB team recovered ₹17 lakh in cash and gold and silver jewelry worth ₹18 lakh. Proceedings are now underway to produce all three accused before the ACB Special Court.
Himmat Singh Charan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ACB in Rajsamand, said that the arrests were made after a person had lodged a bribery complaint.
“A person had lodged a complaint that three firms registered in his father's name had received a show-cause notice for ₹3.12 crore from the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department. He had contacted the CGST office in Udaipur to seek a reduction in the notice amount. A bribe was demanded by Anil in Rajsamand for reducing the CGST liability, following which arrests have been made,” said the ASP.
The aggrieved party reported the matter to the ACB, and when the complainant contacted Anil, he spoke to CGST Superintendent Sanwalram over the phone, during which a bribe of ₹60 lakh was agreed upon. During the conversation, a first installment of ₹25 lakh of the bribe money was also settled upon.
Officials said on the afternoon of September 29, the complainant arrived at '100 Feet Road' in Rajsamand with ₹25 lakh. Anil informed him via mobile that since he was currently near the Kelwa petrol pump, the money should be handed over to his nephew, Sushil, at the tire showroom located on 100 Feet Road. The complainant subsequently handed the amount to Sushil.
Simultaneously, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Sushil red-handed. A second team detained Anil at the Kelwa petrol pump, while a third ACB team from Jhalawar apprehended CGST Superintendent Sanwalram at Suket, Kota.
Late Tuesday night, all three accused were brought to the Rajsamand ACB office, where they were formally arrested and subjected to interrogation regarding the bribe. They subsequently underwent medical examinations. Anil operates a petrol pump in Kelwa, while Sushil runs a tire showroom on 100 Feet Road. The investigations will now focus on the connections between the “official and the two middlemen, past transactions, and other similar cases.”
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