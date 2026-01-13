ETV Bharat / state

Academics To Unveil NEP 2020 Alternative At AISEC's 'People's Parliament' In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) Karnataka said that it will host a 'People's Parliament' on education on January 24 at MS Ramaiah College in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The all-India gathering aims to finalise a "People's Education Policy" as an alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which, organisers say, has weakened public education and increased inequality. The event is expected to draw around 1,000 participants from different states.

At a press meet, representatives of the committee said the proposed policy is based on discussions held over several months with teachers, professors, scientists, students and parents from across the country. The 'People's Parliament' will be inaugurated by Professor Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in which former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameshwar, economist Parakala Prabhakar, historians Aditya Mukherjee and Mridula Mukherjee, author Ram Puniyani and several senior academicians and administrators are scheduled to take part.

Concerns Over NEP 2020

Speakers at the press meet criticised the manner in which the NEP 2020 was introduced and implemented, saying the policy was pushed during the Covid-19 pandemic without adequate public debate or detailed parliamentary discussion.

A Murigeppa, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University, said the NEP treats education as a market-driven activity rather than a public responsibility. "Education is the primary duty of the government. Closing government schools in the name of mergers weakens access for poor and rural students," he added.

The committee alleged that the policy promotes the closure of government schools, encourages commercialisation, and allows excessive central control over education. According to it, proposed changes such as replacing autonomous bodies like the UGC, AICTE and NCTE threaten university autonomy and India's federal structure.

VN Rajashekhar, vice-president of AISEC, said, "The NEP centralises decision-making and opens the door for political interference in textbooks and curriculum. Education should be shaped by teachers and scholars, not by the ideology of the party in power."

Key Proposals