Academics To Unveil NEP 2020 Alternative At AISEC's 'People's Parliament' In Bengaluru
AISEC representatives said the proposed policy is based on discussions held over several months with teachers, professors, scientists, students and parents from across the country.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: The All India Save Education Committee (AISEC) Karnataka said that it will host a 'People's Parliament' on education on January 24 at MS Ramaiah College in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The all-India gathering aims to finalise a "People's Education Policy" as an alternative to the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which, organisers say, has weakened public education and increased inequality. The event is expected to draw around 1,000 participants from different states.
At a press meet, representatives of the committee said the proposed policy is based on discussions held over several months with teachers, professors, scientists, students and parents from across the country. The 'People's Parliament' will be inaugurated by Professor Sukhdeo Thorat, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), in which former Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameshwar, economist Parakala Prabhakar, historians Aditya Mukherjee and Mridula Mukherjee, author Ram Puniyani and several senior academicians and administrators are scheduled to take part.
Concerns Over NEP 2020
Speakers at the press meet criticised the manner in which the NEP 2020 was introduced and implemented, saying the policy was pushed during the Covid-19 pandemic without adequate public debate or detailed parliamentary discussion.
A Murigeppa, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University, said the NEP treats education as a market-driven activity rather than a public responsibility. "Education is the primary duty of the government. Closing government schools in the name of mergers weakens access for poor and rural students," he added.
The committee alleged that the policy promotes the closure of government schools, encourages commercialisation, and allows excessive central control over education. According to it, proposed changes such as replacing autonomous bodies like the UGC, AICTE and NCTE threaten university autonomy and India's federal structure.
VN Rajashekhar, vice-president of AISEC, said, "The NEP centralises decision-making and opens the door for political interference in textbooks and curriculum. Education should be shaped by teachers and scholars, not by the ideology of the party in power."
Key Proposals
Organisers said the People's Education Policy focuses on strengthening public education and ensuring equal access. One of its core demands is that not a single government school should be closed. It also calls for higher public spending, including at least 10% of the Union Budget, 6% of GDP, and 25% of state budgets to be allocated to education.
Retired scientist RL Mauryan said long-term investment in education is essential for employment and scientific progress. "When education is diluted, the country loses its skilled workforce. This is not just an academic issue. It affects the future of society," he added.
The policy also argues for academic freedom, stating that governments and bureaucracies should not interfere in university administration, curriculum design or examinations.
Language Policy and Karnataka Experience
Language policy is another major focus. The proposed framework supports a two-language formula, with education in the mother tongue and effective teaching of English from the first grade. The committee said this approach protects linguistic rights while ensuring global opportunities.
Retired professor Sanaullah criticised the way NEP was implemented in Karnataka. "It was introduced without consultation with educators. Even practical examinations have been cancelled in some courses, which undermines learning," he added, warning that passing students without evaluating practical knowledge amounts to diluting education.
Calling for public participation, he said, "You don't need bombs to destroy a nation. Weakening education is enough. That is why people must come together at the People's Parliament and defend the future of our youth."
The organisers urged teachers, students, parents and citizens to attend the event and contribute to shaping an education policy rooted in public interest.
