Academia Driving India’s Tech Future, Says VTU Vice-Chancellor At Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 provided a platform for a wide-ranging discussion on how universities can help shape India’s technological future. Dr Vidyashankar S., vice-chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Chairman of the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation, outlined the university’s ongoing transformation in engineering education and its plan to build a generation of problem-solvers and technology leaders.

Reimagining Engineering Education for Industry Needs

Dr. Vidyashankar said VTU has spent two years working on a clear objective: ensuring that engineering education is flexible, future-ready, and aligned with industry demands. He said the revised curriculum introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) has expanded academic mobility and widened student learning paths.

“We have adopted cutting-edge technologies into the curriculum right from the first semester. Artificial Intelligence has been added as a core foundation course for all branches, and every student is being taught the C programming language,” he said. He added that integrated applied physics, chemistry, stream-specific CAD training, modern labs, and industry exposure have become standard across courses.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted a major new initiative: the Innovation and Design Thinking Lab, introduced in the VTU Curriculum 2025. Students are required to engage with real-world stakeholders, study the challenges they face, and work on solutions using technology. “We are giving greater importance to creative thinking. Students are learning empathy, ideation, and rapid prototyping. Our goal is not only to make students employable, but to shape innovators and leaders who can solve problems of the future,” he said.