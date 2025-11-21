Academia Driving India’s Tech Future, Says VTU Vice-Chancellor At Bengaluru Tech Summit
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 provided a platform for a wide-ranging discussion on how universities can help shape India’s technological future. Dr Vidyashankar S., vice-chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and Chairman of the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation, outlined the university’s ongoing transformation in engineering education and its plan to build a generation of problem-solvers and technology leaders.
Reimagining Engineering Education for Industry Needs
Dr. Vidyashankar said VTU has spent two years working on a clear objective: ensuring that engineering education is flexible, future-ready, and aligned with industry demands. He said the revised curriculum introduced under the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) has expanded academic mobility and widened student learning paths.
“We have adopted cutting-edge technologies into the curriculum right from the first semester. Artificial Intelligence has been added as a core foundation course for all branches, and every student is being taught the C programming language,” he said. He added that integrated applied physics, chemistry, stream-specific CAD training, modern labs, and industry exposure have become standard across courses.
The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted a major new initiative: the Innovation and Design Thinking Lab, introduced in the VTU Curriculum 2025. Students are required to engage with real-world stakeholders, study the challenges they face, and work on solutions using technology. “We are giving greater importance to creative thinking. Students are learning empathy, ideation, and rapid prototyping. Our goal is not only to make students employable, but to shape innovators and leaders who can solve problems of the future,” he said.
A mandatory industry internship in the seventh or eighth semester has also been introduced to ensure engineers graduate with practical experience. Dr. Vidyashankar said this approach is helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and workplace expectations.
Digital Transformation and Global Exposure
Dr. Vidyashankar noted that VTU has undergone rapid digital transformation, including making all academic and examination services fully online. “With the aim of providing results to students on time, we have even announced results within one hour of the completion of exams. We also became the first Indian university to deliver results to students via WhatsApp,” he said.
To broaden exposure and opportunities, VTU has set up a centralized internship portal capable of serving more than one lakh students. The university has also signed new partnerships with institutions in the United States, Japan, France, and Germany. According to Dr. Vidyashankar, this is part of VTU’s plan to evolve into a multidisciplinary university with stronger global engagement.
Research and Innovation Ecosystem Growing Rapidly
In just two years, the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation has trained over 1,800 students in design thinking, supported new startup teams, strengthened entrepreneurship programs, and hosted major events such as the MSME Summit and Smart India Hackathon finale. It has secured financial support for a new Technology Business Incubator and is running multiple cohorts of student-led startups.
At the Summit, Dr. Vidyashankar summed up VTU’s mission: “India’s tech-driven future is being shaped in our classrooms, in our laboratories, and in the minds of our young engineers. We are committed to preparing them to be innovators, leaders, and creators of tomorrow.”
