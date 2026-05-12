ETV Bharat / state

AC Technician Murdered Over Rs 700 Dispute In Hyderabad; Eight Arrested

Hyderabad: A dispute over Rs 700 allegedly related to a marijuana deal led to the murder of a 24-year-old AC technician in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday, adding that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while two others remain absconding.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Hussain, a resident of Langar Houz. According to Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas, Hussain was allegedly involved in selling marijuana in nearby localities.

Police said the prime accused, identified as K. Prashanth, had allegedly paid Hussain an advance amount of Rs 700 for marijuana packets. However, Hussain neither supplied the material nor returned the money, resulting in tension between them.

The incident occurred on the night of May 9 within the limits of the Attapur police station. Investigators said Prashanth spotted Hussain near Poll number 223 on the Attapur route and intercepted him. Hussain was allegedly taken to a nearby function hall, where a group of ten people allegedly assaulted him with knives.

Severely injured in the attack, Hussain was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The Attapur police, along with the Rajendranagar Task Force, launched an investigation and identified the accused through CCTV footage collected from the area.